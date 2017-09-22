Fed's Kaplan "Open-minded" on one more rate increase this year in December

Fed's Kaplan "Open-minded" on one more rate increase this year in DecemberBy Eren Sengezer
Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan was out on the wires in the last hours, with key quotes, via Reuters, found below:
- Oil industry in "fragile equilibrium" of around $50 a barrel
- U.S. facing "net negative" growth in workforce as retirements exceed population growth, needs immigration policy to expand labor supply
- Bounceback in economic growth from Harvey will be equal to or greater than any near-term slowdown
- Slow growth magnifying burden of u.s. unfunded liabilities, growing entitlement costs
- Possible shortage of construction workers in Houston may lead to "healthy" discussion of immigration policy
- "Open-minded" on one more rate increase this year in December, though has not made a decision
- "Structural" headwinds, including technology, may be holding inflation down
- Not particularly in favor of tax cut funded by more debt, but would see tax reform as helpful
- China remains a danger spot for global economy given rising debt levels
- Neutral rate may be as low as 2.25 pct, leaving fed "not as accommodative as people think"
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.