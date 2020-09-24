Fed's Bullard: Policy in great shape right now but could make adjustments if needed

The US Federal Reserve's monetary policy is "in great shape" at the moment but adjustments could be made if needed, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Thursday, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"Fed in various credit markets as backstop buyers to allow markets to work, not to influence market pricing."

"Outsized federal deficits, growing economy, and quiescent Fed raise the likelihood of higher inflation."

"The US is over the hump on the need for fiscal policy, though some pockets of the economy may need more help."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to these comments and was last seen gaining 0.02% on the day at 94.37.