Fed's Bullard: Not a strong case inflation will dissipate over next six months

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Thursday that there is not a strong case that inflation will definitely dissipate over the next six months, as reported by Reuters.
Additional takeaways
"My outlook for the US economy is pretty bullish."
"Labor markets are very tight."
"I think by the end of tapering next spring, the unemployment rate will be 3.5% or better."
"Many US workers have retired."
"High level of Core PCE inflation is concerning."
"Would put 50% chance on high levels of inflation persisting."
Market reaction
These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on the dollar's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was down 0.07% on the day at 93.93.
