Fed's Bullard: Current level of policy rate is appropriate given current macroeconomic data

Fed's Bullard: Current level of policy rate is appropriate given current macroeconomic dataBy Eren Sengezer
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard is crossing the wires, with key quotes, via Reuters, found below:
- Current U.S. federal funds rate is appropriate given slow economic growth, low inflation.
- Inflation unlikely to rise appreciably during 2017.
- A further lowering of the unemployment rate unlikely to spark higher inflation.
- The current level of the policy rate is appropriate given current macroeconomic data.
- Hopes for faster growth in the second half of 2017 have been tempered by weaker macroeconomic data and by hurricane damage.
