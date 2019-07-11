Fed's Bostic: Sceptical inflation expectations are weak

While speaking at an economics conference organized by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, the bank's president, Raphael Bostic, said that the Fed is in a good position right now on both jobs and inflation and argued recent low readings on inflation are "noisy," while other data suggest that the Fed is "close to" its 2% target and not slipping away from it, per Reuters.
"I'm also sceptical inflation expectations are weak," Bostic added. The US Dollar Index didn't react to these remarks and was last virtually flat on the day at 97.07.
EUR/USD extends decline, turns negative for the day
The EUR/USD pair extends its decline below the 1.1250 level, trimming intraday gains as US June inflation generated doubts about how aggressive the Federal Reserve could be.
GBP/USD extends its recovery amid Powell and Carney's warnings
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2550, extending its gains. Fed Chair Powell's dovish words weigh on the USD. BOE Gov. Mark Carney has said that a no-deal Brexit could cause a material economic disruption.
USD/JPY climbs to 108.30 supported by rising US T-bond yields
The USD/JPY pair dropped below the 108 mark earlier in the day amid the broad-based USD weakness but didn't have a difficult time staging a rebound in the second half of the day.
Gold extends retreat from weekly highs, falls below $1410
Gold prices are falling significantly on Thursday amid a recovery of the US Dollar supported by higher US yields.
Gold capitalizes on dovish Fed expectations, advances above $1410
After making a deep correction following June's impressive rally and dropping below the critical $1400 mark, the troy ounce of the precious metal rose sharply on Thursday and gained nearly $20.