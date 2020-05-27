Fed's Bostic: A second infection wave would cause serious concern

Atlanta Federal Reserve's head, Raphael W. Bostic has crossed the wires and has said that the pandemic relief will need to be lasting and means-tested. Additionally, he said the following:

Recovery from the virus will require across-the-board effort. A second infection wave would cause serious concern.

Last week, Bostic reiterated that he was "not a big fan" of negative interest rates and is known to be of the mind that negative rates are "among the weaker tools in the toolkit." Last week, Bostic said they are going to see a muted recovery and recovery has been a mixed bag in his district.