USD/JPY Price Forecast: Bearish momentum builds as price slips below key daily SMAs

The Japanese Yen (JPY) stays on the front foot against the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday, extending its three-day winning streak as broad-based Yen demand keeps the pair under pressure. At the time of writing, USD/JPY trades around 152.84, near a two-week low, with the pair down more than 2.5% so far this week.

Renewed support for the Yen reflects improved market confidence after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi secured a decisive election victory, reducing political uncertainty and lifting investor confidence in her policy agenda and the outlook for economic growth.

Meanwhile, the Greenback struggles to capitalize on the stronger-than-expected US jobs report, as persistent structural headwinds and still-dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations continue to weigh on sentiment. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading near 96.75, after briefly jumping to 97.27 in the immediate reaction to the labor data.

From a technical perspective, the near-term outlook for USD/JPY has turned bearish after the pair slipped below its key daily moving averages.

Momentum indicators also remain weak. The Relative Strength Indes (RSI) is hovering near 35, staying in bearish territory and pointing to room for further losses, while the pair is not yet deeply oversold. Meanwhile, the Average True Range (14) has widened to around 1.38, flagging broader daily swings.

On the downside, a clean break below the 152.00 handle would expose the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 150.50. A decisive move below 150.00 would reinforce the bearish bias and open the door for a deeper corrective pullback toward the 1.618 Fibonacci retracement near 148.00.

Measured from the 152.23 low to the 159.05 high, the 78.6% retracement at 153.69 and the 61.8% retracement at 154.84 are the near-term thresholds to watch during any rebound. The 100-day SMA around 154.60 also stands as an important intermediate resistance in this zone.

Failure to reclaim 153.69 would keep downside pressure in place, whereas a daily close above 154.84 could open the door for a recovery toward the 50-day SMA at 156.27 and help ease the bearish tone.