Federal Reserve set for another interest-rate cut despite economic data blackout
- The US Federal Reserve is expected to cut the policy rate after the October meeting.
- The statement language and Fed Chair Powell’s comments will be key in the absence of economic data releases.
- The US Dollar faces a two-way risk amid potential changes to market pricing of the rate outlook.
The United States (US) Federal Reserve (Fed) will announce its interest rate decision and publish the Monetary Policy Statement following the October policy meeting on Wednesday.
Market participants widely anticipate the US central bank to cut the policy rate by 25 basis points (bps), lowering it to the range of 3.75%-4%.
The CME FedWatch Tool shows that investors are fully pricing in the 25 bps reduction in October and see about a 95% probability of one more 25 bps cut at the last policy meeting of the year in December.
The revised Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), published in September by the Fed, showed that policymakers’ projections implied two more 25 bps cuts in 2025, followed by 25 bps reductions in both 2026 and 2027.
According to a recently-conducted Reuters poll, 115 of 117 economists have predicted that the Fed will opt for a 25 bps cut in October, while 83 of them saw one more 25 bps cut in December. Moreover, 25 of 33 economists noted that the bigger risk to the Fed rate policy by the end of this cycle is that it would set rates too low.
The Fed’s meeting will take place under unusual circumstances. The federal government entered a shutdown on October 1 after Congress failed to pass new funding legislation. As a result, several key macroeconomic data releases that the Fed assesses when setting its monetary policy have been suspended, including the monthly September employment report and multiple weekly Initial Jobless Claims data. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for September, originally scheduled to be published on October 15, was released with a delay on October 24. The report showed that the CPI and the core CPI rose by 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively. Both of these prints came in softer than analysts’ estimates.
TD Securities analysts agree that the US central bank will likely continue recalibrating policy closer to neutral, implementing another 25 bps cut. “Despite mounting uncertainty amid the lack of data releases, we still expect the Committee's guidance to tilt dovish. Chair Powell will likely continue walking a fine line when flagging signs of labor market weakness. The risk of persistent inflation remains a risk,” they add.
Fed Chair Powell recently indicated that they could be nearing the end of the quantitative tightening (QT) and stop reducing the size of the central bank’s bond holdings. The Fed could either officially announce that it will stop the balance sheet runoff or provide a future date. Deutsche Bank analysts argue Fed Chair Powell will focus on the balance sheet policy and the policy framework review in the press conference. “On QT, our team expects the Fed to announce an end to the programme today, with the run-off concluding next month,” they note.
Economic Indicator
Fed Interest Rate Decision
The Federal Reserve (Fed) deliberates on monetary policy and makes a decision on interest rates at eight pre-scheduled meetings per year. It has two mandates: to keep inflation at 2%, and to maintain full employment. Its main tool for achieving this is by setting interest rates – both at which it lends to banks and banks lend to each other. If it decides to hike rates, the US Dollar (USD) tends to strengthen as it attracts more foreign capital inflows. If it cuts rates, it tends to weaken the USD as capital drains out to countries offering higher returns. If rates are left unchanged, attention turns to the tone of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement, and whether it is hawkish (expectant of higher future interest rates), or dovish (expectant of lower future rates).Read more.
Next release: Wed Oct 29, 2025 18:00
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: 4%
Previous: 4.25%
Source: Federal Reserve
When will the Fed announce its interest rate decision and how could it affect EUR/USD?
The Fed is scheduled to announce its interest rate decision and publish the Monetary Policy Statement at 18:00 GMT. This will be followed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference starting at 18:30 GMT.
The rate decision itself is unlikely to trigger a significant market reaction. Moreover, it shouldn’t be a surprise to see policymaker Stephen Miran dissent with a vote for a 50 bps cut.
Since a December rate cut is largely priced in, the US Dollar (USD) could gather strength if the policy statement, or Fed Chair Powell, adopts a cautious tone on further policy easing, citing the uncertainty created by the lack of economic data. Additionally, any comments suggesting heightened upside inflation risks, while economic activity remains healthy, could have a similar effect on the USD’s performance and drag EUR/USD lower.
Conversely, the USD could come under pressure if Powell notes that the government shutdown could further hurt the labor market and cause the central bank to put more weight on the employment side of its mandate. Also, an optimistic tone on the inflation outlook could be seen as dovish and intensify the USD weakness, opening the door for a leg higher in EUR/USD.
Societe Generale analysts note that the US’ Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth was well above potential, at least until the third quarter, and inflation continued to rise. “There are justified concerns about a weakening labour market and the potential damage from high and rising uncertainty. The thick fog left by the absence of data ought to tilt the balance towards something of an “insurance” cut. That said, the decision is again likely to not be unanimous,” they explain.
Eren Sengezer, European Session Lead Analyst at FXStreet, provides a short-term technical outlook for EUR/USD:
“EUR/USD manages to hold slightly above the lower limit of an ascending regression channel coming from January, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart stays near 50, suggesting that the bullish bias remains intact but lacks strength.”
“The 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), the 50-day SMA and the 20-day SMA converge in the 1.1650-1.1700 area, offering initial resistance to the pair. A decisive move above this region could attract technical buyers. In this scenario, 1.1920 (September 17 high) could be seen as the next resistance level before 1.2000 (mid-point of the ascending channel, round level). Looking south, the first support could be spotted at 1.1600 (lower limit of the ascending channel). A daily close below this level could open the door for an extended slide toward the 200-day SMA, currently located near 1.1300.”
Interest rates FAQs
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
