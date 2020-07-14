Federal Reserve Bank Harker: US economy remains “mired” in crisis

Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker said on Tuesday that months after the coronavirus arrived in the United States, the economy remains "mired" in crisis and policymakers need to create solutions that offer better support to struggling small businesses,

Reuters reports:

"Indeed, even as the economy is reopening in fits and starts, the pandemic’s effects are proving not to be just a brief setback," Harker said in remarks prepared for a webinar on small businesses organized by the Fed. "We are in a downturn that is both exceptionally painful and stubbornly long-lasting."

Harker said the Paycheck Protection Program, which offered loans to small businesses that could be converted to grants, was an "immense help" to millions of businesses. But the Fed official called the program a "blunt instrument," saying it fell short when it came to aiding businesses in areas hit hard by the virus.

"And so, when PPP loans became available, these business owners had no ability to access them," Harker said. "This is a problem that has disproportionately affected racial minorities and communities of color."