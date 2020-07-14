Federal Reserve Bank Harker: US economy remains “mired” in crisis

Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker said on Tuesday that months after the coronavirus arrived in the United States, the economy remains "mired" in crisis and policymakers need to create solutions that offer better support to struggling small businesses,
Reuters reports:
"Indeed, even as the economy is reopening in fits and starts, the pandemic’s effects are proving not to be just a brief setback," Harker said in remarks prepared for a webinar on small businesses organized by the Fed. "We are in a downturn that is both exceptionally painful and stubbornly long-lasting."
Harker said the Paycheck Protection Program, which offered loans to small businesses that could be converted to grants, was an "immense help" to millions of businesses. But the Fed official called the program a "blunt instrument," saying it fell short when it came to aiding businesses in areas hit hard by the virus.
"And so, when PPP loans became available, these business owners had no ability to access them," Harker said. "This is a problem that has disproportionately affected racial minorities and communities of color."
Key notes
- Fed's Harker says us economy remains 'mired in a crisis' months after coronavirus arrived in country.
- Harker says small business job losses disproportionately hit minorities, the young and the less-educated.
- Harker says we are in downturn that is both 'exceptionally painful and stubbornly long-lasting'.
- Harker says employment crisis would be worse without PPP but called the program a 'blunt instrument'.
- Harker says PPP loans did not flow easily to minorities or areas hard hit by coronavirus because many small businesses lacked banking relationships.
Market implications
Little here for the markets to respond to, although it underpins an underbelly of risk-off sentiment that has been brewing this week.
More on that here:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.7000 ahead of Australian employment data
Risk-appetite underpinned the Aussie, which surged to 0.7037 against its American rival, still trading alongside equities. Australian June employment data coming up next.
Gold prices march-on above a key support structure as inflation expectations ramp-up
Gold has made a mark on the $1,800 level, holding the support structure above $1,786/90 on a retest and pulling in commitments from the bulls. Inflation expectations and uncertainties remain the core fundamentals of the outlook.
USD/JPY under pressure sub-107.00
USD/JPY bounced once again from the 106.60 price zone, despite the better market mood, as speculative interest chose to sell the greenback. Bearish potential increases.
BTC/USD losing market dominance as altcoins rally
Bitcoin is losing all of its volatility while many altcoins are experiencing massive bull rallies to 2020-highs and even all-time highs. Bitcoin’s dominance has dropped to 62% from a 69.6% high on May 15.
WTI OIL outlook: Oil dips after OPEC signaled easing in production curb; EIA crude stocks report in focus
WTI oil price fell nearly $1 but remains above $40 level after OPEC+ announced that the group of top oil producers will ease record supply cut from August, as global economy recovers.