Fed chair Powell's reappoinment prospects in flux

In a Wall Street Journal publication on Wednesday, entitled, ''Democrat's Split Over Powell Fed Reappointment'', markets are again contemplating his replacement next year.
Progressive Democrats have been urging US president Joe Biden to replace the Federal Reserve's chairman, Jerome Powell.
Such reps as New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are looking for a sweeping makeover at the Fed so that it can come more in line with the task of mitigating climate change.
In addition to Ocasio-Cortez, the above statement was issued at the end of August by Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Mondaire Jones of New York and Chuy Garcia of Illinois, all members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.
"Under his leadership, the Federal Reserve has taken very little action to mitigate the risk climate change poses to our financial system," the lawmakers said in the statement.
The statement has criticized the Fed for "weakening" financial regulations enacted after the Great Recession, including capital and liquidity requirements, stress tests and the Volcker Rule.
Powell has previously disputed the argument that the Fed has weakened regulations.
The Federal Reserve declined to comment any further.
Jerome Powell took office as chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System in February 2018, for a four-year term ending in February 2022.
His term as a member of the Board of Governors will expire on January 31, 2028.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell had a rocky start and a cool reception when he took the central bank helm, but he has been since well-received due to the fashion for which the Fed has steered the US economy through the US coronavirus epidemic to date.
However, Fed watchers say Joe Biden has a unique opportunity to reshape the Fed’s influential board of governors to align more with his administration’s priorities, not just in the classic hawkish vs dovishness, but also thinking about those broader issues, such as climate change and its implications for the financial industry.
The WSJ article has, however, highlighted the divide among Democrats.
''One group wants the central bank to be reoriented more explicitly to address priorities such as climate change and are pressing the White House to replace Mr Powell when his term expires,'' the article read.
On the other hand, the news agency quotes a centrist Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee, Montana Sen. Jon Tester.
''Tester said in an interview Wednesday that he was concerned by recent calls from progressive House Democrats to replace Mr Powell with someone who would focus the Fed on advancing liberal political priorities, including climate change.''
''Mr Tester said he worried doing that would harm the economy by politicizing the central bank. Mr Tester said he didn’t think the Fed should be wading into hot-button political issues like climate change, in which the central bank doesn’t have a formal mandate.''
“'They should not be involved in the political footballs thrown around on CapitolHill. That’s the reason I want Jerome Powell. He’s proven he can maintain the independence of the Fed,' said Mr Tester.''
Nevertheless, the markets are more focussed on the here and now which is all about one of the Fed's mandates on reaching maximum employment.
In doing so, the Fed is expected to taper its Coronavirus quantitive easing programme, potentially as soon as before the year is out.
Such sentiment amidst renewed growth concerns globally is weighing on risk assets and supporting the US dollar.
The DXY is on the verge of a retest of the counter trendline as follows:
A test of the 50% mean reversion is bullish while the index is above the 50-day EMA.
The bigger test for the bulls will be the counter trendline.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges lower for a third consecutive day
EUR/USD pair trades at around 1.1820, weighed by economic growth concerns. Focus shifts to the European Central Bank, and whether or not European policymakers will start discussing trimming QE.
GBP/USD offered around 1.3760 on prevalent dollar’s demand
GBP/USD remains under selling pressure and hovers around 1.3760. Comments from BOE’s Governor Bailey helped the pair bounce from intraday lows in the 1.3720 price zone.
Gold Price Analysis: Losing its shine to the mighty US dollar, but bulls are pawing
Markets have soured on the eve of the next major central bank meeting this week. Due to the highest readings of inflation for almost a decade, the ECB is expected to start to taper its asset purchases and markets are bracing for such an announcement.
Bitcoin bulls need $48,000 to survive while BTC bears need $44,500 to gain control
Bitcoin price action finds near-term support, but the bias remains mixed. BTC is between two key zones that will dictate the future trend. Primary resistance and support are located nearby BTC price.
Another record in job openings signals labor demand is not the problem
Job openings climbed to a fresh record high of 10.93 million at the end of July. While the rise in COVID cases since then has taken some wind out of the labor market's sails, more recent indicators of hiring plans suggest labor demand has held up well in the face of Delta.