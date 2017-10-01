Fed 2016 profits to Treasury fall - RTRS

The Fed published the preliminary estimates of its 2016 results late-Tuesday, via Reuters, noting that its year-end remittances to the US Treasury are expected to fall to $92 billion, down $5.7 billion from a record $97.7 billion transferred in 2015.

The decline in profits can be partly attributed to a drop of about $2.6 billion in what the Fed earns on its holdings of US Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities accumulated in fighting the 2007 to 2009 financial crisis.