Fed's Hammack: Labor market stabilizing, policy around neutral
Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack is crossing the wires. She said that the Unemployment Rate is stabilizing, following the release of the strong January Nonfarm Payrolls report in the US.
Hammack added that the labor market looks like its finding a healthy balance and reiterated that it is important for the Fed to get back inflation to the 2% goal. She added that policy is “right around neutral,” and that it’s good for the Fed to hold rats unchanged.
Key takeaways:
"Unemployment rate looks like it's stabilizing."
" Labor market looks like it's finding healthy balance."
"Consumer spending is holding in, driven by upper incomes."
"Important for Fed to get infaltion back to 2%."
"Current Fed funds rate is right around neutral."
"Good for the Fed to stay on hold right now, doesn't need to fine-tune rate policy."
"I don't think rates putting much restraint on the economy."
"Right now, I think the Fed should stay on hold here."
"US government debt is on an unsustainable path, and it must be dealt with."
