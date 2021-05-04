Everquote Earnings News: Will higher revenue EVER be enough to reverse correction?

- EVER beat Q1 earnings revenue expectations by 2.6%, up 28% YoY.
- Shares are down more than 45% from the 52-week high.
- Earnings arrived just two weeks after Everquote shares saw the death cross on the daily chart.
Online insurance marketplace Everquote (Nasdaq:EVER) beat revenue expectations for the quarter ending in March, but it waits to be seen whether the market will continue ignoring such good news.
Since EVER’s high in July 2020 at $63.44, the stock has fallen more than 45%.
Reporting after the market closed on Monday, May 3, Everquote announced revenue of $103.8 million, 2.6% above consensus, and an adjusted earnings loss of $0.13. At 28% above last year’s revenue for the quarter, the results show Everquote is not losing momentum on the fundamental front.
Since 2017, EVER has reported consecutive annual revenue growth of 29%, 52% and 39%. During the March quarter, non-auto insurance jumped a whopping 41% YoY.
Based on the trailing 12 months, EVER is now selling for just 2.7 times revenue, what would appear a steal for a digital platform with solid sales growth.
Analysts seem to think so as well. With semi-recent “outperform” ratings from Oppenheimer and Raymond James, consensus places the price target at $61.58, a 79% premium above Monday’s close.
Everquote technical chart: Death cross darkens the outlook
Traders can be forgiven for not jumping all over this puppy. After all, April 20 saw the dreaded knell of the death cross pattern, wherein the 50-day SMA dropped below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). In fact, this was the second time after it transpired earlier in September 2020.
At the moment, however, EVER shares are consolidating in the same demand zone – stretching from $31.50 to $36.25 – that buoyed them once before. If they break through the lower bound, the next support region is around $30 from January 2020.
Below that, shares could fall the whole way to the March 2020 low near $23.
EVER 1-day chart
On the upside, the 100 and 200-day SMAs are colliding at $40, meaning this could act as stiff resistance for bulls.
Before that the local high from early April sits at $38.54.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured toward 1.20 on dollar strength
EUR/USD has extended its gains toward 1.20 as the safe-haven dollar gains ground. Fed Chair Powell described the recovery as "patchy" and worries about the virus are also weighing on investors.
GBP/USD falls under 1.39 on dollar strength, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.39, down on the day. While the UK made a post-Brexit deal with India. France rejects Britain's provisional changes to fishing licenses. Virus woes weigh on risk sentiment, UK Final Manufacturing PMI, Brexit chatters in focus.
XAU/USD looks to extend losses below $1,780
XAU/USD off the day’s high on the price correction in the Asian session. More weakness if it slips below $1,780. Overbought momentum oscillators reflect the wait-and-hold approach.
Ripple sets the stage for 40% advance
XRP price has retraced to a crucial support barrier at $1.42. On-chain metrics like Network Profit and loss and MVRV suggest a reset due to recent crash. A bounce from the demand zone extending from $1.33 to $1.40 could trigger a 40% bull rally.
With a million new jobs looming, why can’t the dollar rally?
The U.S. dollar kicked off the first trading day of May with broad-based losses. On Friday, U.S. non-farm payrolls are due for release and with the labor department expected to report a million new jobs, some investors are wondering why the U.S. dollar is unable to rally.