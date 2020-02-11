EU’s von der Leyen: Ready to discuss all trade deal models with UK

The European Union (EU) is ready to discuss all trade deal models with the UK, said the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in the last hour.

Further Comments

Australia arrangement for EU-UK ties means basic WTO terms.

Brexit taskforce ready to start negotiations, we are all set.

GBP/USD probes 1.2950 barrier

The sentiment around the pound remains lifted by in-line with estimates UK Q4 GDP growth numbers and fresh trade positive headlines from the EU.

At the press time, GBP/USD extends the recovery towards the 1.2950 level, up 0.20% on the day.

