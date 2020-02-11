UK GDP arrived at +0.3%% MoM in Dec vs. +0.2% expected.

UK GDP eased to 0.0% QoQ in Q4 vs. 0.0% expected.

GBP/USD holds on to the latest recovery attempt post-data.

The preliminary reading of the fourth quarter 2019 UK GDP came in at 0.0% QoQ vs. 0.0% expected and +0.4% last while on an annualized basis the figure stood at +1.1% vs. +0.8 expected and +1.1% seen previously.

The UK GDP monthly release showed that the UK economy expanded in December, arriving at +0.3% versus +0.2% expected and -0.3% previous.

Meanwhile, Index of services (November) arrived at +0.1% 3M/3M vs. 0.0% expected and 0.0% prior.

The Cable keeps its range around 1.2930 region, largely unfazed by the UK growth numbers.

