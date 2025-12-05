TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

WTI holds below $60.00, Fed rate cut bets cushion losses

  • WTI price edges lower to $59.45 in Friday’s early Asian session. 
  • US crude oil inventories rose by 574,000 barrels last week, EIA noted. 
  • Rising Fed rate cut bets and geopolitical risks might cap the downside for the WTI price. 
WTI holds below $60.00, Fed rate cut bets cushion losses
Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around $59.45 during the Asian trading hours on Friday. The WTI declines amid an increase in US crude oil stockpiles, signaling excess supply.

Data released by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday showed that crude oil stockpiles in the US for the week ending November 23 increased by 574,000 barrels compared to a rise of 2.774 million barrels in the previous week. This figure came in above the market consensus of -1.9  million barrels.

An imminent quarter-point rate cut by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) could strengthen the outlook for higher energy demand in 2025. Traders are currently pricing in an 89% probability of a quarter-point rate cut next week, according to the CME FedWatch tool, with an expected 89 basis points (bps) of easing by the end of next year. Lower interest rates generally drag the US Dollar (USD) lower and boost the WTI price, as it makes USD-denominated commodities cheaper for foreign buyers.

Furthermore, attacks on Russian oil infrastructure by Ukraine raised the prospect of supply constraints, which could also underpin the WTI price. Ukraine targeted the Druzhba pipeline in Russia’s central Tambov region on Wednesday, according to a Ukrainian military intelligence source.  

WTI Oil FAQs

WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.

Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.

The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.

OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD edges higher to mid-1.1600s; looks to US PCE Price Index for fresh impetus

EUR/USD edges higher to mid-1.1600s; looks to US PCE Price Index for fresh impetus

The EUR/USD pair attracts some dip-buyers during the Asian session on Friday and recovers a part of the previous day's retracement slide from the 1.1680 region, or the highest level since October 17. Spot prices currently trade around mid-1.1600s and remain on track to register gains for the second straight week.

GBP/USD attempts some consolidation near 1.3350

GBP/USD attempts some consolidation near 1.3350

GBP/USD is alternating gains with losses near 1.3350 on Thursday. The Greenback’s attempts to recover aren't really sticking, upbeat data or not, as traders stay confident that the Fed will deliver a 25 bps rate cut at its final meeting of the year.

Gold bull-bear tug-of-war extends ahead of US data

Gold bull-bear tug-of-war extends ahead of US data

Gold struggles around $4,200 early Friday, eyes a modestly flat close to the week. US Dollar turns south alongside Treasury bond yields amid Fed rate cut buzz. Gold remains confined within a tight range; buyers refuse to give up yet.

Top Crypto Gainers: Zcash rallies as MYX Finance, Dash test critical EMA levels

Top Crypto Gainers: Zcash rallies as MYX Finance, Dash test critical EMA levels

Zcash, MYX Finance, and Dash are the top-performing assets in the top 100 cryptocurrency list over the last 24 hours. The privacy coin leads the rally while MYX and DASH struggle to clear their 100-day Exponential Moving Averages.

Why the Fed may cut rates in December: Understanding the policy shift

Why the Fed may cut rates in December: Understanding the policy shift

The Fed has gone through a noticeable policy swing in recent months - from initiating a rate cut, to signaling a potential pause, and now shifting once again toward another cut in December. This has created understandable confusion among traders and investors trying to interpret the Fed’s reaction function.

XRP edges lower despite record on-chain activity and steady ETF inflows

XRP edges lower despite record on-chain activity and steady ETF inflows

Ripple is trading under pressure at the time of writing on Thursday, after bulls failed to break the short-term resistance at $2.22. The reversal may extend toward Monday’s low of $1.98, especially if risk-off sentiment persists in the broader cryptocurrency market.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers