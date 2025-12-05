RBA to hold cash rate at 3.60% through 2026 — Reuters poll

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will hold its cash rate at 3.60% at its December next week and keep it steady through 2026, according to the latest Reuters poll.

All 38 economists in the December 1-4 poll expected the Australian central bank to leave its Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at the end of its two-day meeting on December 9.

Survey marked a notable shift in the outlook, with the median now expects the interest rates to remain steady through 2026, compared with anticipation for cuts as recently as last month.

In the November survey, over 60% predicted at least one further reduction by April-June, compared to less than one-third in the recent poll.

Among economists who had a rates forecast until the end of 2026, a strong majority 19 of 33 expect rates to stay unchanged at 3.60%, and 10 forecast at least one cut. The remaining four expected the RBA to hike at least once.

Market reaction

As of writing, the AUD/USD pair is up 0.01% on the day at 0.6615.