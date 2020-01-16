EU's Hogan: Had ‘very good’ talks with USTR Lighthizer

In addition to his previous comments, the European Union (EU) Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan was out with extra remarks off-late and said that he has ‘very good’ talks with the US Trade Representative (USTR) Robert Lighthizer.
Key quotes
Had ‘very good’ talks with USTR Lighthizer.
Told EU officials again that the EU is keen to work towards negotiated solution on aircraft subsidy dispute.
Bloc wants to ‘deepen’ economic ties to the US.
EU plans to retaliate with tariffs over Boeing aid.
The US-EU still talking about Digital-Services Tax.
Agriculture still `sticking point' in tariffs-cut goal.
Any US tariffs on cars didn't come up his talks with USTR Lighthizer.
Work on non-tariff barriers could offer possibility for getting around impasse with the US.
FX implications
This could add to the market’s trade optimism and further weigh on the safe-havens. Even so, USD/JPY and Gold are mostly unchanged by the press time to 110.15 and $1,558 respectively.
