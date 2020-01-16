EU's Hogan: We will not get everything done for a UK-EU trade deal by year end

The European Union (EU) Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan was out with some comments in the last hour and said that we will not get everything done for a UK-EU trade deal by year-end.
Hogan also used some harsh words for China and said:
- We are very open, China is not open not opening up as promised.
- China is looking for dominance, influence geopolitically through trade and investment.
- Cannot let Chinese dominance put EU companies out of business based on unfair subsidies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from the highs after strong US retail sales
EUR/USD has retreated back toward 1.1150 after US retail sales beat expectations with 0.5% on the control group. Earlier, the upbeat ECB minutes supported the euro.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3050 amid USD weakness
GBP/USD is trading above 1.30, stabilizing after disappointing UK data that led to speculation about a BOE rate cut. Doubts about the signed US-Sino trade deal persist.
Cryptos are building the basement for a burst through the roof
Consolidation continues and aims for resolution by early February. Improved global risk perception is holding back prices at key resistance levels. The battle to know how to classify the XRP adds uncertainty to the price.
Gold trades with modest losses, just above $1550 level
Gold traded with a mild negative bias on Thursday and eroded a part of the previous session's positive move, albeit has still managed to hold above $1550 level.
USD/JPY: Bulls gearing up for a move towards multi-month ascending trend-line
Following the previous session's brief pause, the USD/JPY pair regained some positive traction on Thursday and remained well within the striking distance of multi-month tops set earlier this week.