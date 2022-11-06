EURUSD stays defensive above 0.9900 despite the bearish gap, US inflation eyed

- EURUSD grinds lower following a week-start gap to the south, pares the biggest daily gains since late 2015.
- Market sentiment sours amid weekend headlines surrounding Russia, coronavirus.
- US jobs report, China’s covid-control policy and hawkish ECBSpeak helped buyers previously.
- US inflation data will be the key but risk catalysts can entertain traders as G20 begins.
EURUSD bears retake control during early Monday, after posting the biggest daily jump since December 2015, as the risk profile deteriorates. That said, the major currency pair began the week’s trading with a downside gap before taking rounds to 0.9920-25 by the press time.
Global markets turned risk-averse as traders began the week’s work with fresh fears of China’s covid controls, as well as geopolitical fears surrounding Russia. Also likely to have tested the traders are mixed concerns over the Fed’s next move.
Reuters cited China National Health Commission as saying during the weekend that China will persevere with its "dynamic-clearing" approach to COVID-19 cases as soon as they emerge, health officials said on Saturday. The news also added that measures must be implemented more precisely and meet the needs of vulnerable people.
On the same line were chatters that China President Xi Jinping warned Russian President Vladimir Putin over the usage of nuclear technology in the war against Ukraine. Furthermore, the news from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) suggesting that a senior White House Official is involved in undisclosed talks with top Putin aides also tried to please the EURUSD bears.
It should be noted that expectations of witnessing easy covid controls in China joined mixed US job numbers, Fedspeak and hawkish comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) officials favored the EURUSD bulls the previous day.
''An unverified social media post last week, and a report authorities were working on plans to scrap a system that penalizes airlines for bringing virus cases into the country, boosted investor hopes that China’s pandemic policy may soon be loosened,'' Bloomberg reported.
The US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) for October arrived at 261K versus 200K expected and 315K upwardly revised prior. However, the Unemployment Rate surprised markets by rising to 3.7% compared to 3.5% previous readings and 3.6% market forecasts. Following the data, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said that the US labor market was still tight while also mentioning, “Not sure I know what we'll do in December.” Boston Federal Reserve President Susan Collins said on Friday that it is time for the Fed to shift its focus from the size of rate hikes to the "ultimate "destination," as reported by Reuters.
On the other hand, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde reiterated on Friday, "We have to raise rates to levels that will deliver our 2% medium-term inflation target."
Against this backdrop, Wall Street benchmarks closed positive and so did the US Treasury yields. However, the US Dollar Index (DXY) was down and propelled prices of commodities and Antipodeans. It’s worth noting that S&P 500 Futures drop 0.75% intraday at the latest.
Looking forward, Fedspeak and the second-tier data from the US and Eurozone may entertain EURUSD traders ahead of Thursday’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI). Also important to watch will be the updates from the Group of 20 nations’ meeting in Bali, not to forget the risk catalysts mentioned above.
Overall, a shift in the market’s view over the Fed’s next move seemed to have teased the EURUSD bears but the bulls aren’t off the table.
Technical analysis
EURUSD bulls must provide a daily closing beyond the 100-DMA hurdle surrounding 1.0040 to retake control.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9924
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.36%
|Today daily open
|0.996
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9844
|Daily SMA50
|0.9879
|Daily SMA100
|1.0053
|Daily SMA200
|1.047
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9967
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9743
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9976
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.973
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0094
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9632
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9881
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9828
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9813
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9666
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9589
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0037
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0114
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0261
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD slides towards 0.6400 on zero-covid policy concerns, China, US data eyed
AUDUSD marks a downside gap as it kick-starts the week’s trading around 0.6420, following a solid Friday that helped it post a three-week uptrend. The Aussie pair’s latest drop could be linked to the dashed hopes of easing China’s covid controls.
EURUSD stays defensive above 0.9900 despite the bearish gap, US inflation eyed
EURUSD bears retake control during early Monday, after posting the biggest daily jump since December 2015, as the risk profile deteriorates. The major currency pair began the week’s trading with a downside gap before taking rounds to 0.9920-25.
Gold approaches $1,700 as investors eye a slowdown in Fed’s rate hike pace
Gold price snapped 15-day topsy-turvy moves in a single trading session after gaining more than 3.20% on Friday. A robust US payroll data failed to support the DXY as a slowdown in the rate hike pace looks certain.
Terra’s LUNA price back on the drawing board after snapping out of a 13% bullish breakout
LUNA price seeks support at a confluence level created by the 50-day EMA and the 100-day EMA. Terra’s LUNA price is in grave danger of dropping to retest $2.30. Bulls could resume the 13% double-bottom breakout to $2.88 if LUNA reclaims the neckline support at $2.55.
Is crude oil switching into bullish territory now?
Oil prices are trading last Friday at their highest in nearly a month, benefiting from the looming tighter supply as an effect of market speculation around potential zero-Covid policy relief in China.