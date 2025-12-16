Eurozone ZEW Survey rises significantly to 33.7 in December vs. 26.3 estimates

Eurozone ZEW Survey - Economic Sentiment jumps sharply to 33.7 in December. The sentiment indicator was expected to increase slightly to 26.3 from 25.0 in November.

The German ZEW Survey - Economic Sentiment has also increased sharply to 45.8 from estimates and the prior release of 38.5. The ZEW Survey - Meanwhile, survey's Current Situation that reflects change in the institutional investor sentiment, deteriorates further to -81 from estimates of -80 and the prior release of -78.7.

Market reaction

EUR/USD trades marginally higher near 1.1760, following the Eurozone sentiment data release.