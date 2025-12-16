Eurozone ZEW Survey rises significantly to 33.7 in December vs. 26.3 estimates
Eurozone ZEW Survey - Economic Sentiment jumps sharply to 33.7 in December. The sentiment indicator was expected to increase slightly to 26.3 from 25.0 in November.
The German ZEW Survey - Economic Sentiment has also increased sharply to 45.8 from estimates and the prior release of 38.5. The ZEW Survey - Meanwhile, survey's Current Situation that reflects change in the institutional investor sentiment, deteriorates further to -81 from estimates of -80 and the prior release of -78.7.
Market reaction
EUR/USD trades marginally higher near 1.1760, following the Eurozone sentiment data release.
Euro Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.08%
|-0.26%
|-0.29%
|0.01%
|0.03%
|-0.01%
|-0.10%
|EUR
|0.08%
|-0.18%
|-0.20%
|0.09%
|0.10%
|0.07%
|-0.02%
|GBP
|0.26%
|0.18%
|-0.02%
|0.27%
|0.29%
|0.25%
|0.16%
|JPY
|0.29%
|0.20%
|0.02%
|0.29%
|0.31%
|0.27%
|0.19%
|CAD
|-0.01%
|-0.09%
|-0.27%
|-0.29%
|0.02%
|-0.01%
|-0.10%
|AUD
|-0.03%
|-0.10%
|-0.29%
|-0.31%
|-0.02%
|-0.04%
|-0.13%
|NZD
|0.00%
|-0.07%
|-0.25%
|-0.27%
|0.01%
|0.04%
|-0.09%
|CHF
|0.10%
|0.02%
|-0.16%
|-0.19%
|0.10%
|0.13%
|0.09%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
