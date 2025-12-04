Eurozone Retail Sales remain flat on month in October vs. 0.1% growth prior
The Eurozone Retail Sales, which is a key measure of consumer spending, remains flat month-on-month (MoM) in October, while it was expected to grow by 0.1%, reported by Eurostat on Thursday. In September, the consumer spending measure rose by 0.1%, revised from a negative 0.1%.
On an annualized basis, Retail Sales grew by 1.5%, faster than estimates of 1.4% and the prior release of 1.2%, revised higher from 1%.
FX implications
The impact of the Eurozone Retail Sales data seems negligible on the EUR/USD pair, which trades mildly higher around 1.1680 at the time of writing.
