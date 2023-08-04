Share:

Fresh buying interest now pushes the Euro (EUR) back to the area above the psychological 1.1000 mark against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday, pushing EUR/USD to fresh four-day highs near 1.1030, as market participants continue to assess the release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (+187K) for the month of July.

On the flip side, the Greenback rapidly loses traction and drops to new lows in the sub-102.00 zone when gauged by the USD Index (DXY), all against the backdrop of the U-turn in US yields across the curve.

The sudden knee-jerk in the dollar came after Nonfarm Payrolls figures showed the US economy added 187K jobs in July (vs. 200K expected), while the Unemployment Rate ticked lower to 3.5% and the Average Hourly Earnings – a proxy for wage inflation – held steady at 4.4% over the last twelve months.

The release of the US jobs report gained importance as of late, as the Federal Reserve has recently emphasized its reliance on economic data for its decisions, as highlighted during its event on July 26.

Currently, there is a lot of speculation that the Fed's rate hike in July might have been its last for the foreseeable future. Additionally, the possibility of the European Central Bank (ECB) implementing further tightening measures beyond the summer seems to be losing momentum. Somewhat propping up the latter, the ECB published an article earlier on Friday suggesting that underlying inflation could have peaked in the first half of the year.

Technical Analysis: Euro looks well supported near 1.0900

EUR/USD now gathers extra pace and manages to retake the 1.1000 mark and above, opening the door to a potential move to the weekly peak near 1.1150 in the short-term horizon.

The loss of the 1.0920 region, where the provisional 55-day and 100-day SMAs converge, leaves EUR/USD vulnerable to a probable drop to the July low of 1.0833 (July 6) ahead of the key 200-day SMA at 1.0742 and the May low of 1.0635 (May 31). South from here emerges the March low of 1.0516 (March 15) before the 2023 low of 1.0481 (January 6).

On the other hand, occasional bullish attempts could motivate the pair to initially dispute the weekly top at 1.1149 (July 27). Above this level, the downside pressure could mitigate somewhat and could encourage the pair to test the 2023 high at 1.1275 (July 18). Once this level is cleared, there are no resistance levels of significance until the 2022 peak of 1.1495 (February 10), which is closely followed by the round level of 1.1500.

Furthermore, the constructive view of EUR/USD appears unchanged as long as the pair trades above the key 200-day SMA.