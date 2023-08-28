- The Euro manages to reclaim 1.0800 against a weaker US Dollar.
- Stocks in Europe start the week on a positive note.
- The USD Index (DXY) appears offered near 104.00.
- US yields trade with small losses against a marginal uptick in German bunds.
- The Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index is the only datapoint on the US docket.
An auspicious start of the week sees the Euro (EUR) managing to pick up some upside traction against the US Dollar (USD) on Monday, driving the EUR/USD pair to reclaim the area above the key 1.0800 hurdle, a region coincident with the critical 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).
The Greenback gives away part of the recent two-day advance and revisits the 104.00 neighbourhood when measured by the USD Index (DXY) in the context of a tepid recovery in the risk-associated assets and a marginal correction in US yields across the curve.
In the meantime, investors seem to have already digested Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday, where he left plenty of policy optionality on the table and once again reiterated that further rate hikes should not be ruled out.
Concerning monetary policy, there is a revitalized discussion surrounding the commitment of the Federal Reserve to uphold a stricter stance for an extended duration of high interest rates. This increased focus arises from the impressive resilience of the US economy, despite the slight easing in the job market and decreased inflation statistics witnessed in recent months.
Simultaneously, inside the European Central Bank (ECB), conflicts among its council members have surfaced around the potential extension of rigorous measures beyond the summer period. These differences of opinion are causing a renewed sense of vulnerability, which is negatively impacting the Euro.
On the US calendar, the only scheduled release on Monday will be the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index.
Daily digest market movers: Euro looks to consolidate the breakout of 1.0800
- The EUR challenges the 1.0800 region against the USD.
- German 10-year bund yields extend the rebound early on Monday.
- US yields seem tilted to the downside.
- The markets’ focus shifts to the US labour market.
- Fed’s tighter-for-longer narrative keeps running in the background.
- Powell’s speech favoured maintaining the tight stance.
- Investors see the Fed hiking rates by 25 bps in November.
Technical Analysis: Euro does not rule out another visit to 1.0765
The selling pressure around EUR/USD appears to have somewhat eased at the beginning of the new trading week, allowing the spot price some breathing room around the 1.0800 region.
Further decline could motivate the EUR/USD pair to revisit Friday's low of 1.0765, ahead of the May 31 low of 1.0635 and the March 15 low of 1.0516. The loss of this level could prompt a test of the 2023 low at 1.0481 seen on January 6 to re-emerge.
Occasional bouts of strength, in the meantime, should meet provisional resistance at the 55-day SMA at 1.0965 prior to the psychological 1.1000 barrier and the August 10 high at 1.1064. Once the latter is cleared, spot could challenge the July 27 top at 1.1149. If the pair surpasses this region, it could alleviate some of the downward pressure and potentially visit the 2023 peak of 1.1275 recorded on July 18. Further up comes the 2022 high at 1.1495, which is closely followed by the round level of 1.1500.
Furthermore, sustained losses are likely in the EUR/USD pair once the 200-day SMA (1.0805) is breached in a convincing fashion.
Euro FAQs
What is the Euro?
The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day.
EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
What is the ECB and how does it impact the Euro?
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy.
The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa.
The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
How does inflation data impact the value of the Euro?
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control.
Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
How does economic data influence the value of the Euro?
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency.
A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall.
Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
How does the Trade Balance impact the Euro?
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period.
If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
