Euro area Consumer Confidence improves to -4 in September vs. -5 expected

- Consumer Confidence Indicator for euro area inched higher in September.
- EUR/USD trades in the positive territory around 1.1740.
Consumer confidence in the euro area improved modestly in September with the European Commission's Consumer Confidence Indicator rising to -4 (flash) from -5.3 in August. This reading came in better than the market expectation of -5. Moreover, the Consumer Confidence Indicator in the EU edged higher to -5.2 from -6.3.
Market reaction
These figures don't seem to be having a noticeable impact on the shared currency's performance against its major rivals. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was up 0.15% on the day at 1.1740.
