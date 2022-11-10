On the upside, resistance in EURJPY emerges at 145.50; although the cross needs to rise and hold above 147.00 for the euro to strengthen. If EURUSD keeps rising and risk appetite prevails, the on-course correction could find some reasons to slow down. The resumption of the uptrend would need US yields to turn to the upside again.

EURUSD’s rally is keeping losses limited in EURJPY. The cross is testing a critical support area around 144.00. A break lower would open the doors more losses. The euro needs to keep that level in order to avoid deterioration in the already negative technical outlook.

The US October CPI showed numbers below expectations and triggered a rally in Wall Street and Treasuries. The sharp decline in US yields strengthened the Japanese Yen, the best performer on Thursday, with USDJPY falling more than 450 pips.

The EURJPY cross is having the biggest daily decline in months on the back of a stronger Japanese yen across the board amid lower US yields. It bottomed 143.98, the lowest since October 24.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.