- Japanese yen soars after US CPI numbers on expectations of a less aggressive Fed.
- US Dollar tumbles, USDJPY is down more than 400 pips.
- EURJPY testing critical support area 144.00.
The EURJPY cross is having the biggest daily decline in months on the back of a stronger Japanese yen across the board amid lower US yields. It bottomed 143.98, the lowest since October 24.
The US October CPI showed numbers below expectations and triggered a rally in Wall Street and Treasuries. The sharp decline in US yields strengthened the Japanese Yen, the best performer on Thursday, with USDJPY falling more than 450 pips.
Acceleration below 144.00?
EURUSD’s rally is keeping losses limited in EURJPY. The cross is testing a critical support area around 144.00. A break lower would open the doors more losses. The euro needs to keep that level in order to avoid deterioration in the already negative technical outlook.
On the upside, resistance in EURJPY emerges at 145.50; although the cross needs to rise and hold above 147.00 for the euro to strengthen. If EURUSD keeps rising and risk appetite prevails, the on-course correction could find some reasons to slow down. The resumption of the uptrend would need US yields to turn to the upside again.
EURJPY daily chart
Technical levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|144.31
|Today Daily Change
|-2.37
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.62
|Today daily open
|146.68
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|146.28
|Daily SMA50
|143.66
|Daily SMA100
|141.12
|Daily SMA200
|138
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|147.11
|Previous Daily Low
|146.32
|Previous Weekly High
|147.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|144.04
|Previous Monthly High
|148.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|140.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|146.81
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|146.62
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|146.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|145.91
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|145.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|147.09
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|147.49
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|147.88
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD extends rally, closes in on 1.0200
EURUSD preserves its bullish momentum and continues to push higher toward 1.0200 during the American trading hours on Thursday. Risk flows continue to dominate the financial markets following the soft US inflation data, causing the US Dollar to suffer heavy losses.
GBPUSD renews multi-week highs as it rises toward 1.1700
GBPUSD rose sharply in the second half of the day on Thursday and reached its highest level since mid-September above 1.1650. The broad-based US Dollar weakness following the softer-than-expected October CPI prints fuels the pair's rally.
Gold climbs above $1,750 as US yields slump
Gold advanced beyond $1,750 and touched its highest level since late August. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 6% on the day after the softer-than-expected October inflation figures, allowing XAUUSD to continue to stretch higher.
US CPI comes below expectation at 7.7%, will this kick-start a recovery rally for cryptos?
The CPI has been a matter of concern for not just the US stock market but also the crypto market. Although the inflation rate has been reducing month-on-month, it is still far from what the Fed has targeted since March 2021.
Nio earnings miss big, but revenue beats consensus for Q3
Nio has jumped 5.6% in Thursday's premarket after the automaker produced revenue ahead of consensus for the third quarter. The real positive sheen on the quarter appears to be the robust outlook given for the fourth quarter.