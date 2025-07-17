The Euro (EUR) is weak, down 0.5% against the US Dollar (USD) and a mid-performer among the G10 in an environment of broad-based USD strength, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret note.
Markets eye lack of progress on trade
"The euro area’s final CPI release was in line with expectations, at 2.0% y/y and unchanged from the preliminary. The on-target inflation print offers little for the ECB as we look to next Thursday’s meeting where rates are widely expected to remain on hold."
"Markets are still pricing in 25bpts of easing by year-end and we see this as a source of fundamental support for an ECB that appears to be comfortable at current (and likely terminal) levels. Progress on US/EU trade talks appears limited as media continue to report on the EU’s ‘anti-coercion instrument’ offering the ability to impose new taxes on US tech companies, target investment curbs in the US, and limit market access in the EU."
"The recent bear reversal is worrisome and is threatening the multi-month bull trend from February. The RSI has fallen dramatically, from significantly overbought levels in the mid-70s to push below the neutral threshold at 50. We continue to highlight the importance of the 50 day MA (1.1492) and see near-term support closer to 1.1550. We look to near-term resistance in the mid-1.15s."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
