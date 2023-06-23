Against the weak Dollar, the EUR/USD recovered throughout the first half. Economists at Natixis analyze the pair’s outlook.
Expected improvement in the Chinese economy will be a positive factor for the EUR/USD
The EUR/USD will continue to appreciate in the second half against a weaker Dollar but also against a still restrictive ECB which will result in a reduction in the US/Euro interest rate differential. Furthermore, the EUR will be supported by the resilience of European growth in the second half while the US economy will be in recession.
The expected improvement in the Chinese economy will be a positive factor for the European economy and therefore for the EUR/USD.
The return of a substantial current-account surplus in Europe without any capital outflows, is also a factor supporting the EUR in the medium term.
The EUR/USD will gradually return towards 1.14 in December 2023.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slumps below 1.0900 after dismal EU PMI data
EUR/USD came under heavy bearish pressure and broke below 1.0900 early Friday. Disappointing PMI surveys from Germany, France and Eurozone seem to be weighing heavily on the Euro, while the US Dollar continues to gather strength on risk aversion.
GBP/USD holds near 1.2700 after UK Retail Sales and PMI data
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and trades deep in the negative territory near 1.2700. Although the UK Retail Sales data came in slightly better than expected, souring market mood and disappointing UK business PMIs keep the pair undermined. Focus shifts to the S&P Global US PMIs.
Gold retreats as USD Index prints a fresh day high, US PMI eyed
Gold price (XAU/USD) has witnessed selling pressure around $1,917.50 in the European session. The short-lived pullback in the precious metal has concluded and it is expected to drop back to an intraday low at $1,910.00.
Will Bitcoin take a break after $30,000?
Bitcoin price remains highly bullish on all timeframes. The recent rally has pushed it to the $30,000 psychological level. Altcoins are likely going to be sidelined while investors pour capital into BTC, pushing the big crypto to scale higher heights.
Keeping up with the central banks
The Bank of England’s (BoE) decision to step up the pace of rate hikes at the 13th meeting since the start of the tightening policy has been broadly unwelcomed from households, to bond and stock investors, and to FX traders.