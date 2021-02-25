EUR/USD: Weak US data to trigger a leg higher

EUR/USD has been rising after Fed Chair Powell cheered investors by pledging support. Higher yields on Treasuries support the dollar, but US data could disappoint and push it lower, Yohay Elam, an Analyst at FXStreet, reports.
Key quotes
“The Fed's commitment to keeping rates low has boosted sentiment and that is also weighing on the dollar, despite the rise in US yields. Returns on ten-year Treasuries have hit 1.44%, a one-year high – yet the dollar fails to gain ground.”
“Economists expect the second release of Gross Domestic Product to show an upgrade to fourth-quarter growth from 4% to 4.1% annualized. Durable Goods Orders statistics for January are set to continue rising, and even accelerate, reflecting robust investment. Weekly jobless claims data for the week ending February 22 are also predicted to improve and drop from the highs of 838,000. Are all these estimates too high? That would push the dollar down.”
“Investors seem to have already priced in a delay in AstraZeneca's delivery of vaccines to the EU and focus on the upbeat sentiment. EU leaders hold a conference on Thursday and are unlikely to touch on any economic figures, but rather discuss green passports.”
“Resistance awaits at 1.225, which was a peak in mid-January. It is followed by 1.2280, a swing high early in the year, ahead of 1.2310 and 1.2350. Support awaits at the 1.2190 level mentioned earlier, followed by 1.2170 and 1.2130.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits six-week high amid risk-on mood
EUR/USD has risen above 1.22, hitting the highest since mid-January. The US Fed's commitment to easing has boosted the market mood and the safe-haven dollar is down despite higher US yields. A big bulk of US data including GDP awaits traders.
AUD/USD retreats from three-year high it set above 0.8000, eyes on US data
The AUD/USD pair closed in the positive territory on Wednesday and extended its rally to a fresh three-year high of 0.8008 during the European trading hours on Thursday.
Gamestop (GME) Stock Price and Forecast: Soars 273% as “diamond hands” trigger meme stock comeback
NYSE: GME is trading at around $168 in Thursday's premarket trade, up 273% from Wednesday's early trading price. The departure of the CFO served as the trigger to the fresh buying frenzy. Retail traders that have held onto shares seem to be behind the surge.
Dogecoin on the verge of a 75% lift-off
Dogecoin price has been lull ever since the local top on February 7. However, a 20% surge due to Elon Musk’s recent endorsement has led to a breakout from a bull flag pattern. Now, the meme coin could surge 75% to record levels soon.
US Dollar Index looks depressed near 90.00 ahead of data
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main rivals, remains under heavy pressure around the key 90.00 neighbourhood in the second half of the week.