1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "Yesterday (25 Feb, spot at 1.0460), we noted that 'upward momentum has slowed somewhat.' We highlighted that 'only a breach of 1.0425 (‘strong support’ level) would indicate that EUR is not ready to rise above 1.0530.' While EUR subsequently rose and closed higher by 0.45% at 1.0513, there is no change in our view for now. Looking ahead, EUR has to break and remain above 1.0530 before a move to 1.0560 can be expected."

24-HOUR VIEW: "EUR rose briefly to 1.0528 on Monday and then pulled back. Yesterday (Tuesday), we pointed out, “the price movements did not result in any increase in either downward or upward momentum.” We expected EUR to “trade in a sideways range of 1.0440/1.0495.” However, after dipping to a low of 1.0455, EUR soared and closed near a 2-1/2-month high (1.0513, +0.45%). Despite the relatively strong advance, upward momentum has not increased much. While there is a chance for EUR to rise above the major resistance at 1.0530 today, it is unclear whether it can maintain a foothold above this level. The next major at 1.0560 is unlikely to come into view. To sustain the increasing momentum, EUR must not break below 1.0480, with minor support level at 1.0495.

Chance for Euro (EUR) to rise above 1.0530 vs US Dollar (USD); it is unclear whether it can maintain a foothold above this level. In the longer run, c, but only a breach of 1.0425 would indicate that EUR is not ready to rise above 1.0530, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.