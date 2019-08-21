EUR/USD under pressure near 1.1100, FOMC on sight

- EUR/USD moves a tad lower to the 1.1090 region.
- The Greenback resumes the upside and trades near daily highs.
- FOMC minutes next of relevance in the day.
It seems sellers have returned to the market on Wednesday and are now driving EUR/USD lower to the 1.1090/85 area.
EUR/USD focused on FOMC, Italy
The pair has interrupted a five-day negative streak on Tuesday, as renewed jitters on the US-China trade front plus falling US yields weighed on the buck and forced the US Dollar Index to give away part of the recent rally.
However, the resurgence of political effervescence in Italy is expected to start weighing on the sentiment around the European currency sooner rather than later. Yesterday, (now former) PM G.Conte stepped down over increasing frictions with Lega Nord’s M.Salvini and his plans for a ‘no confidence’ vote against the government.
Still in Italy, President Mattarella should now decide whether to form a new coalition government (although the ‘majority’ will be a key issue here), call for snap elections or appoint a German-style ‘institutional’ government. Any solution, however, is not expected to come without further frictions among parties and swelling effervescence, at least in the next few months.
Nothing scheduled data-wise in Euroland today, whereas all the attention should be on the publication of the FOMC minutes, due later in the NA session. Later in the week, markets’ focus is expected to remain across the pond and on the speech by Fed’s J.Powell at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
What to look for around EUR
EUR has finally succumbed to the downside pressure although another test of YTD lows in the proximity of 1.1020 remains elusive for the time being. Renewed buying interest surrounding the buck, expectations of ECB easing and Italian politics are seen driving the mood around the shared currency at the moment. That said, sustained bullish attempts in the pair still look flimsy amidst ECB’s preparations for a fresh wave of monetary stimulus (most likely to be announced in September), including a potential reduction of interest rates, the re-start of the QE programme and a probable tiered deposit rate system. This scenario has been confirmed as of late following poor results from the euro-docket, adding to the unremitting deterioration of the economic outlook in the region.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is losing 0.04% at 1.1094 and faces the next contention at 1.1065 (low Aug.20) seconded by 1.1026 (2019 low Aug.1) and finally 1.0839 (monthly low May 11 2017). On the upside, a break above 1.1140 (21-day SMA) would target 1.1222 (55-day SMA) en route to 1.1282 (high Jul.19).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades around 1.1100 amid the Italian crisis, ahead of Fed minutes
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100, in familiar ranges. Italian President Mattarella will explore if a new government can be formed after PM Conte resigned. The FOMC Minutes are eyed later in the day.
GBP/USD leans lower ahead of the Johnson-Merkel meeting
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2150, losing some ground. UK PM Johnson will meet German Chancellor Merkel in Berlin after the latter called for finding practical solutions on the Irish backstop.
USD/JPY: Bulls re-take 106.50 amid higher S&P futures, Treasury yields
Following a temporary reversal seen on Tuesday, the USD/JPY pair resumes the bullish momentum in Wednesday's Asian trading and regains the 106.50 level, tracking the gains in the US Treasury yields and S&P 500 futures.
Gold wobbles near $1,500 with all eyes on FOMC minutes
Although fewer catalysts suggest receding trade/political tension, not to forget firm bearish bets for the Fed, Gold prices fail to extend the latest recovery as investors remain cautious ahead of the key events. Fed officials have been upbeat off late.
FOMC Minutes July 30-31 Meeting Preview: The Fed vs the markets
The Fed policy that switched to neutral in Jan completed the circle last month with first decrease in the base rate in more than a decade from a 2.50% upper target to 2.25%. Markets expect a second cut at the September 18th FOMC.