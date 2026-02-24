Dow Jones futures steady after Wall Street posts losses on AI disruption
- Dow Jones futures steady after Wall Street losses on renewed fears over rapid AI-driven industry disruption.
- Software and payment stocks fell; IBM dropped 13.1%, and American Express slid 7.2%.
- Trump’s administration considers new security tariffs after a Supreme Court ruling voided several levies.
Dow Jones futures maintain the position near 48,870 during European hours ahead of the US regular market open on Tuesday. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures remain steady near 6,850 and 24,780 at the time of writing.
US stock futures stabilize after losses on Wall Street, where major indexes tumbled during Monday’s regular session amid renewed concerns that rapid AI advances could disrupt multiple industries. The Dow Jones fell 1.66%, the S&P 500 declined 1.04%, and the Nasdaq 100 dropped 1.13%.
Software and payment stocks led the retreat on fears of AI-driven displacement. IBM plunged 13.1% after Anthropic introduced new coding tools, while American Express slid 7.2% following research highlighting the risk of widespread AI-related job losses. Investors are now turning to key earnings reports from Home Depot, Nvidia, Salesforce, and Snowflake later this week.
Traders adopt caution, rotating away from risk-sensitive assets amid escalating US trade uncertainty. US President Donald Trump’s administration is weighing new national security tariffs on several industries after a Supreme Court ruling last week invalidated a number of his second-term levies. The proposed measures would be imposed under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 and would be separate from the 15% global tariff announced on Saturday, according to The Wall Street Journal.
The European Union (EU) signaled it may pause ratification of its trade agreement with the United States (US). Uncertainty also surrounds the durability of the new tariffs, as Congress is unlikely to extend them beyond the 150-day window. Separately, India and the US have delayed a planned three-day meeting to finalize an interim trade pact, with Washington reassessing its broader tariff strategy.
Author
Akhtar Faruqui
FXStreet
Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.