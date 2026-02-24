TRENDING:
Dow Jones futures steady after Wall Street posts losses on AI disruption

  • Dow Jones futures steady after Wall Street losses on renewed fears over rapid AI-driven industry disruption.
  • Software and payment stocks fell; IBM dropped 13.1%, and American Express slid 7.2%.
  • Trump’s administration considers new security tariffs after a Supreme Court ruling voided several levies.
Dow Jones futures steady after Wall Street posts losses on AI disruption
Akhtar FaruquiAkhtar FaruquiFXStreet

Dow Jones futures maintain the position near 48,870 during European hours ahead of the US regular market open on Tuesday. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures remain steady near 6,850 and 24,780 at the time of writing.

US stock futures stabilize after losses on Wall Street, where major indexes tumbled during Monday’s regular session amid renewed concerns that rapid AI advances could disrupt multiple industries. The Dow Jones fell 1.66%, the S&P 500 declined 1.04%, and the Nasdaq 100 dropped 1.13%.

Software and payment stocks led the retreat on fears of AI-driven displacement. IBM plunged 13.1% after Anthropic introduced new coding tools, while American Express slid 7.2% following research highlighting the risk of widespread AI-related job losses. Investors are now turning to key earnings reports from Home Depot, Nvidia, Salesforce, and Snowflake later this week.

Traders adopt caution, rotating away from risk-sensitive assets amid escalating US trade uncertainty. US President Donald Trump’s administration is weighing new national security tariffs on several industries after a Supreme Court ruling last week invalidated a number of his second-term levies. The proposed measures would be imposed under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 and would be separate from the 15% global tariff announced on Saturday, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The European Union (EU) signaled it may pause ratification of its trade agreement with the United States (US). Uncertainty also surrounds the durability of the new tariffs, as Congress is unlikely to extend them beyond the 150-day window. Separately, India and the US have delayed a planned three-day meeting to finalize an interim trade pact, with Washington reassessing its broader tariff strategy.

Dow Jones FAQs

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by capitalization. It is calculated by summing the prices of the constituent stocks and dividing them by a factor, currently 0.152. The index was founded by Charles Dow, who also founded the Wall Street Journal. In later years it has been criticized for not being broadly representative enough because it only tracks 30 conglomerates, unlike broader indices such as the S&P 500.

Many different factors drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in quarterly company earnings reports is the main one. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the DJIA as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. Therefore, inflation can be a major driver as well as other metrics which impact the Fed decisions.

Dow Theory is a method for identifying the primary trend of the stock market developed by Charles Dow. A key step is to compare the direction of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) and only follow trends where both are moving in the same direction. Volume is a confirmatory criteria. The theory uses elements of peak and trough analysis. Dow’s theory posits three trend phases: accumulation, when smart money starts buying or selling; public participation, when the wider public joins in; and distribution, when the smart money exits.

There are a number of ways to trade the DJIA. One is to use ETFs which allow investors to trade the DJIA as a single security, rather than having to buy shares in all 30 constituent companies. A leading example is the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). DJIA futures contracts enable traders to speculate on the future value of the index and Options provide the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the index at a predetermined price in the future. Mutual funds enable investors to buy a share of a diversified portfolio of DJIA stocks thus providing exposure to the overall index.

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

