EUR/USD: Technical break, strong yields hint at 1.0900, ECB’s Lagarde eyed

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/USD prints three-day downtrend on breaking fortnight-long support.
  • DXY renews weekly top as yields rally on hawkish Fed, ECB’s Lagarde refrains from following Fed.
  • Ukraine-led fears ease as Russia again avoids default, Kyiv ready to discuss separation from NATO.
  • Speeches from ECB, Fed policymakers to join Russia-Ukraine headlines to direct immediate moves.

EUR/USD pares intraday losses around 1.1000 amid the early European morning on Tuesday. Even so, the major currency pair holds onto the downside break of the previous support line from March 07 as bond sellers’ aggression propels the US dollar.

That said, the US 10-year Treasury yields and the 2-year counterpart both rise to a fresh high since May 2019 while taking the bids near 2.33% and 2.17% respectively level by the press time. Behind the moves are the US Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers’ hawkish mood and inflation fears.

Atlanta Fed President Bostic and Richmond Fed’s Barkin promoted the US central bank’s ability to restrain inflation by indirectly signaling a faster pace of the rate hike. However, the comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell who said, “The Fed will raise rates by more than 25bps at a meeting or meetings if necessary,” offered a major upside momentum to the T-bond coupons.

On the same line were comments from International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Asia-Pacific Director Changyong Rhee who said, “The US has the room to raise interest rates.” IMF’s Rhee also mentioned that Asia’s inflation will peak in Q2 of this year. It’s worth noting that firmer US inflation expectations, as portrayed by the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, also underpins the firmer yields and weigh on the EUR/USD prices.

Alternatively, Russia’s second coupon payment, as signaled by Reuters’ source, joined Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s readiness to discuss commitment from Ukraine not to seek NATO membership to challenge the pair bears of late. Previously, Ukraine President Zelenskyy mentioned that no immediate decision is possible on occupied Ukrainian territory per Interfax. Additionally, US President Joe Biden also cited fears of a cyberattack against the US.

At home, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde dismissed risks of stagflation in her speech at the Institut Montaigne, in Paris, on Monday. “ECB monetary policies will not be in sync with the Fed policy,” adds ECB President Lagarde.

Amid these plays, stock futures in the US and Europe print mild losses while the US Dollar Index (DXY) remain firm for the third consecutive day, up 0.13% intraday around 98.65 at the latest.

Looking forward, EUR/USD bears will keep eyes on the central bankers’ comments, as well as Ukraine-Russia headlines to tighten the grips.

Technical analysis

A clear downside break of a two-week-old ascending trend line joins a sustained U-turn from January’s low, around 1.1125, to direct EUR/USD prices towards the mid-March swing low near 1.0900. However, any further weakness past 1.0900 will make the quote vulnerable to test the monthly low surrounding 1.0805.

Meanwhile, the 21-DMA level of 1.1065 acts as an immediate hurdle for the EUR/USD to cross before challenging January’s bottom of 1.1125.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.1002
Today Daily Change -0.0014
Today Daily Change % -0.13%
Today daily open 1.1016
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1069
Daily SMA50 1.1235
Daily SMA100 1.129
Daily SMA200 1.1527
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.107
Previous Daily Low 1.101
Previous Weekly High 1.1138
Previous Weekly Low 1.0901
Previous Monthly High 1.1495
Previous Monthly Low 1.1106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1033
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1047
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0994
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0972
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0934
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1054
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1092
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1114

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD remains pressured below 0.7400 on RBA's Lowe

AUD/USD remains pressured below 0.7400 on RBA's Lowe

AUD/USD is under pressure below 0.7400, in the wake of the hawkish Fedspeak and increased Russian hostilities over Ukraine. RBA Governor Lowe highlights Fed-RBA policy divergence, which favors the US dollar alongside risk-off trades. Fed's speeches and Ukraine updates will be eyed. 

AUD/USD News

Gold bulls to face an uphill battle amid hawkish Fed, Ukraine saga Premium

Gold bulls to face an uphill battle amid hawkish Fed, Ukraine saga

Gold price rebounded firmly on Monday, marking a positive start to a new week, as investors paid more attention to the increased Russian attacks on the Ukrainian territories. Gold price is teasing a symmetrical triangle breakout on the 4H chart.

Gold News

EUR/USD: Technical break, strong yields hint at 1.0900, ECB’s Lagarde eyed

EUR/USD: Technical break, strong yields hint at 1.0900, ECB’s Lagarde eyed

EUR/USD prints three-day downtrend on breaking fortnight-long support. DXY renews weekly top as yields rally on hawkish Fed, ECB’s Lagarde refrains from following Fed. Speeches from ECB, Fed policymakers to join Russia-Ukraine headlines to direct immediate moves.

EUR/USD News

Here is why Bitcoin is pumping and Ethereum price hit $3,000

Here is why Bitcoin is pumping and Ethereum price hit $3,000

Bitcoin price saw a sudden uptick in buying pressure causing Ethereum and altcoins to surge. This move can be explained from a technical and on-chain perspective, complementing each other. Ethereum retested the $3,000 level while altcoins are rising violently. 

Read more

Three game-changers in the week ahead

Three game-changers in the week ahead

Last week was all about central banks, guess what, this week central banks are once again taking centre stage. This time the sole focus was on Fed chair Jerome Powell, who was speaking at the National Association of Business Economics on Monday.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures