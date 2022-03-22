EUR/USD: Technical break, strong yields hint at 1.0900, ECB’s Lagarde eyed

- EUR/USD prints three-day downtrend on breaking fortnight-long support.
- DXY renews weekly top as yields rally on hawkish Fed, ECB’s Lagarde refrains from following Fed.
- Ukraine-led fears ease as Russia again avoids default, Kyiv ready to discuss separation from NATO.
- Speeches from ECB, Fed policymakers to join Russia-Ukraine headlines to direct immediate moves.
EUR/USD pares intraday losses around 1.1000 amid the early European morning on Tuesday. Even so, the major currency pair holds onto the downside break of the previous support line from March 07 as bond sellers’ aggression propels the US dollar.
That said, the US 10-year Treasury yields and the 2-year counterpart both rise to a fresh high since May 2019 while taking the bids near 2.33% and 2.17% respectively level by the press time. Behind the moves are the US Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers’ hawkish mood and inflation fears.
Atlanta Fed President Bostic and Richmond Fed’s Barkin promoted the US central bank’s ability to restrain inflation by indirectly signaling a faster pace of the rate hike. However, the comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell who said, “The Fed will raise rates by more than 25bps at a meeting or meetings if necessary,” offered a major upside momentum to the T-bond coupons.
On the same line were comments from International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Asia-Pacific Director Changyong Rhee who said, “The US has the room to raise interest rates.” IMF’s Rhee also mentioned that Asia’s inflation will peak in Q2 of this year. It’s worth noting that firmer US inflation expectations, as portrayed by the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, also underpins the firmer yields and weigh on the EUR/USD prices.
Alternatively, Russia’s second coupon payment, as signaled by Reuters’ source, joined Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s readiness to discuss commitment from Ukraine not to seek NATO membership to challenge the pair bears of late. Previously, Ukraine President Zelenskyy mentioned that no immediate decision is possible on occupied Ukrainian territory per Interfax. Additionally, US President Joe Biden also cited fears of a cyberattack against the US.
At home, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde dismissed risks of stagflation in her speech at the Institut Montaigne, in Paris, on Monday. “ECB monetary policies will not be in sync with the Fed policy,” adds ECB President Lagarde.
Amid these plays, stock futures in the US and Europe print mild losses while the US Dollar Index (DXY) remain firm for the third consecutive day, up 0.13% intraday around 98.65 at the latest.
Looking forward, EUR/USD bears will keep eyes on the central bankers’ comments, as well as Ukraine-Russia headlines to tighten the grips.
Technical analysis
A clear downside break of a two-week-old ascending trend line joins a sustained U-turn from January’s low, around 1.1125, to direct EUR/USD prices towards the mid-March swing low near 1.0900. However, any further weakness past 1.0900 will make the quote vulnerable to test the monthly low surrounding 1.0805.
Meanwhile, the 21-DMA level of 1.1065 acts as an immediate hurdle for the EUR/USD to cross before challenging January’s bottom of 1.1125.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1002
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13%
|Today daily open
|1.1016
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1069
|Daily SMA50
|1.1235
|Daily SMA100
|1.129
|Daily SMA200
|1.1527
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.107
|Previous Daily Low
|1.101
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1138
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0901
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1495
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1033
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1047
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0994
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0972
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0934
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1054
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1092
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1114
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains pressured below 0.7400 on RBA's Lowe
AUD/USD is under pressure below 0.7400, in the wake of the hawkish Fedspeak and increased Russian hostilities over Ukraine. RBA Governor Lowe highlights Fed-RBA policy divergence, which favors the US dollar alongside risk-off trades. Fed's speeches and Ukraine updates will be eyed.
Gold bulls to face an uphill battle amid hawkish Fed, Ukraine saga Premium
Gold price rebounded firmly on Monday, marking a positive start to a new week, as investors paid more attention to the increased Russian attacks on the Ukrainian territories. Gold price is teasing a symmetrical triangle breakout on the 4H chart.
EUR/USD: Technical break, strong yields hint at 1.0900, ECB’s Lagarde eyed
EUR/USD prints three-day downtrend on breaking fortnight-long support. DXY renews weekly top as yields rally on hawkish Fed, ECB’s Lagarde refrains from following Fed. Speeches from ECB, Fed policymakers to join Russia-Ukraine headlines to direct immediate moves.
Here is why Bitcoin is pumping and Ethereum price hit $3,000
Bitcoin price saw a sudden uptick in buying pressure causing Ethereum and altcoins to surge. This move can be explained from a technical and on-chain perspective, complementing each other. Ethereum retested the $3,000 level while altcoins are rising violently.
Three game-changers in the week ahead
Last week was all about central banks, guess what, this week central banks are once again taking centre stage. This time the sole focus was on Fed chair Jerome Powell, who was speaking at the National Association of Business Economics on Monday.