President Zelenskyy: Prepared to discuss commitment from Ukraine not to seek NATO membership

Associated Press (AP) reported the latest comments from the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as he said “late Monday was prepared to discuss a commitment from Ukraine not to seek NATO membership in exchange for a cease-fire, the withdrawal of Russian troops and a guarantee of Ukraine security.”
Additional quotes
It's a compromise for everyone: for the West which doesn't know what to do with us with regard to NATO, for Ukraine which once security guarantees and for Russia, which doesn't want to further NATO expansion.
Called for direct talks with Russian Pres. Putin.
It is impossible to understand whether Russia even wants to stop the war unless he meets face-to-face.
Kyiv will be ready to discuss the status of Crimea and the Eastern Donbass region held by Russian-backed separatists after a cease-fire and steps toward providing security guarantees.
