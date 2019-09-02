EUR/USD technical analysis: Sellers aim for 2-month old support-line during further declines

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/USD seesaws near mid-May 2017 lows.
  • Bearish MACD signals further downside towards near-term key support-line.

EUR/USD extends its downpour as its trades close to the lowest since May 2017 while flashing 1.0965 during Tuesday’s Asian session.

12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) keeps signaling pair’s further south-run. Though, a two-month-old falling trend-line, at 1.0932, could trigger the pullback, if not then 1.0900 can offer an intermediate halt before the quote plunges to fill the gap of April 2017, around 1.0780.

Alternatively, the support-turned-resistance line stretched since late-May 2019, at 1.0988, becomes an immediate upside barrier to watch ahead of August 01 low of 1.1027 and 10-day simple moving average (DMA) level of 1.1056.

During the pair’s run-up beyond 1.1056, a downward sloping trend-line since late-June, around 1.1150, will be the key to follow.

EUR/USD daily chart

Trend: bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.0966
Today Daily Change -26 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.24%
Today daily open 1.0992
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1125
Daily SMA50 1.119
Daily SMA100 1.1204
Daily SMA200 1.1277
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1062
Previous Daily Low 1.0962
Previous Weekly High 1.1164
Previous Weekly Low 1.0962
Previous Monthly High 1.1251
Previous Monthly Low 1.0962
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1001
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1024
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0948
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0905
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0848
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1048
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1106
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1148

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Sellers aim for 2-month old support-line during further declines

EUR/USD: Sellers aim for 2-month old support-line during further declines

EUR/USD extends its downpour as its trades close to the lowest since May 2017 while flashing 1.0965 during Tuesday’s Asian session. 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) keeps signaling pair’s further south-run.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades with modest losses to 1.2060 amid Brexit negative headlines

GBP/USD trades with modest losses to 1.2060 amid Brexit negative headlines

Having slumped to a three-week low at the month-start, the GBP/USD pair takes the rounds to 1.2060 during Tuesday’s Asian session. Brexit headlines and political uncertainty keep exerting downside pressure ahead of the key day.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: market struggling for direction

USD/JPY: market struggling for direction

The USD/JPY pair closed the week with a gain of more than 100 pips supported by recovering US Treasury bond yields amid easing concerns over a prolonged US-China trade conflict and a broadly stronger USD.

USD/JPY News

Gold bulls hold the fort in a critical support area in the $1,520s

Gold bulls hold the fort in a critical support area in the $1,520s

Gold prices were elevated overnight but have fallen back a touch in early Asia in thin trading conditions as we await further evidence that the trade talks between the US and Sino are on track for this month.

Gold News

RBA Preview: No cut, but AUD/USD has reasons to hit new lows – three scenarios

RBA Preview: No cut, but AUD/USD has reasons to hit new lows – three scenarios

The relative calm may make way to a plunge to new ten-year lows – even if the Reserve Bank of Australia maintains the Cash Rate unchanged at 1.00%. The RBA is widely expected to leave the interest rate unchanged...

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  