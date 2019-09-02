EUR/USD technical analysis: Sellers aim for 2-month old support-line during further declines

- EUR/USD seesaws near mid-May 2017 lows.
- Bearish MACD signals further downside towards near-term key support-line.
EUR/USD extends its downpour as its trades close to the lowest since May 2017 while flashing 1.0965 during Tuesday’s Asian session.
12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) keeps signaling pair’s further south-run. Though, a two-month-old falling trend-line, at 1.0932, could trigger the pullback, if not then 1.0900 can offer an intermediate halt before the quote plunges to fill the gap of April 2017, around 1.0780.
Alternatively, the support-turned-resistance line stretched since late-May 2019, at 1.0988, becomes an immediate upside barrier to watch ahead of August 01 low of 1.1027 and 10-day simple moving average (DMA) level of 1.1056.
During the pair’s run-up beyond 1.1056, a downward sloping trend-line since late-June, around 1.1150, will be the key to follow.
EUR/USD daily chart
Trend: bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0966
|Today Daily Change
|-26 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24%
|Today daily open
|1.0992
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1125
|Daily SMA50
|1.119
|Daily SMA100
|1.1204
|Daily SMA200
|1.1277
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1062
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0962
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1164
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0962
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1251
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0962
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1001
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1024
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0948
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0905
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0848
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1048
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1106
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1148
