EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Interim hurdle aligns at the 21-day SMA at 1.1283 ahead of the 200-day SMA

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • The Powell-led rebound in EUR/USD is now approaching the 21-day SMA beyond 1.1280.
  • If the pair manages to regain further upside impulse, then the key 200-day SMA at 1.1325 should come to the fore. This is regarded as the last defence of a test of monthly tops near 1.1420.
  • Looking at the broader scenario, below the 200-day SMA the bearish view on the pair remains intact.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1274
Today Daily Change 30
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 1.1251
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1285
Daily SMA50 1.124
Daily SMA100 1.1257
Daily SMA200 1.1328
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1264
Previous Daily Low 1.1202
Previous Weekly High 1.1373
Previous Weekly Low 1.1207
Previous Monthly High 1.1414
Previous Monthly Low 1.116
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.124
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1226
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1213
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1176
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.115
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1276
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1302
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1339

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

