EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber pressuring weekly lows near the 1.1000 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is trading at weekly lows on USD strength. 
  • The level to beat for bears is the 1.1000 handle.
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
The single currency, on the daily chart, is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The Fiber remains in a two-week range as investors are waiting for the next catalyst.

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD is trading below the main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the medium term. The Euro bears are looking for a downside break below the 1.1000 handle to potentially reach 1.0965 and 1.0930 support levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 
  
  

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
EUR/USD is hovering near the weekly lows below the main SMAs. Resistances are seen at 1.1023, 1.1045 and 1.1074 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1007
Today Daily Change -0.0038
Today Daily Change % -0.34
Today daily open 1.1045
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1045
Daily SMA50 1.1115
Daily SMA100 1.1178
Daily SMA200 1.1255
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1074
Previous Daily Low 1.1023
Previous Weekly High 1.111
Previous Weekly Low 1.0927
Previous Monthly High 1.1251
Previous Monthly Low 1.0962
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1054
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1042
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1021
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0997
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.097
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1071
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1098
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1122

 

 

