EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro rolling into the Asian session below the 1.1024 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD remains trapped in tiny ranges in the second part of the week. 
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 1.0995 support level.
  • Resistance is seen at the 1.1024 and 1.1052 levels.
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
The Euro, on the daily chart, is trading in a downtrend below the main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). This Thursday, the market traded mainly sideways with a spike at the end of the London session.
 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The market is trading below the main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the medium term. The spot is likely to stay under bearish pressure below the 1.1024 resistance level as EUR/USD remains predominantly weak and could see an extension of the down move towards the 1.0995, 1.0966 and 1.0920 support levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
The Euro rose above its main SMAs on the 30-minute chart, suggesting a potential correction up in the near term. Resistances can be seen at the 1.1024, 1.1052 and 1.1075 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1021
Today Daily Change 0.0013
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 1.1008
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1098
Daily SMA50 1.1042
Daily SMA100 1.1104
Daily SMA200 1.1183
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1022
Previous Daily Low 1.0995
Previous Weekly High 1.1176
Previous Weekly Low 1.1016
Previous Monthly High 1.118
Previous Monthly Low 1.0879
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1005
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1011
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0995
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0982
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0969
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1021
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1035
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1048

 

 

