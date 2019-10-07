EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro rolling into the Asian session below the 1.1000 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is ending Monday marginally lower below the 1.1000 handle. 
  • Earlier in Europe, the Factory Orders in Germany declined by 0.6% monthly and 6.7% yearly in August.
  • After the London close, the Greenback appreciated on the back of positive news from the US-China trade war.
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
On the daily chart, the shared currency is trading in a downtrend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). Earlier, in Europe, the Factory Orders in Germany declined by 0.6% monthly and 6.7% yearly in August. After the London close, positive trade war news lifted the Greenback, sending EUR/USD marginally lower.

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD is confined in the 1.0960-1.1000 range. The market would need a break above the 1.1000 handle and the 100 SMA to trade towards the 1.1025/43 resistances, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
EUR/USD is trading between the 100 and 200 SMAs, suggesting a consolidation down in the near term. Immediate resistance is seen at the 1.0975 and 1.1000 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0973
Today Daily Change -0.0005
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 1.0978
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0999
Daily SMA50 1.1062
Daily SMA100 1.1152
Daily SMA200 1.1232
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1
Previous Daily Low 1.0957
Previous Weekly High 1.1
Previous Weekly Low 1.0879
Previous Monthly High 1.111
Previous Monthly Low 1.0885
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0984
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0974
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0957
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0935
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0914
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0999
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1021
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1042

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD ends the day flat, falters again around 1.1000

EUR/USD ends the day flat, falters again around 1.1000

The EUR/USD pair spent Monday within familiar levels, following US-China trade swings. German data disappointed, preventing the shared currency from appreciating even when risk-appetite took over.

 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD slips below 1.2300 on fading Brexit hopes, a stronger dollar

GBP/USD slips below 1.2300 on fading Brexit hopes, a stronger dollar

The American currency got to appreciate during the American afternoon, amid encouraging US-China trade talks´ positive headlines. The Sterling, on the contrary, is suffering from more Brexit jitters.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY climbs above 107 as Wall Street's main indexes turn positive on the day

USD/JPY climbs above 107 as Wall Street's main indexes turn positive on the day

After spending the majority of the day moving sideways near the 106.80 handle, the USD/JPY pair gained traction during the American trading hours and rose above 107 as the recovering market sentiment made it difficult for the JPY to find demand as a safe-haven.

USD/JPY News

Gold drops to five-day lows near $1,490 as markets start pricing a US-China trade deal

Gold drops to five-day lows near $1,490 as markets start pricing a US-China trade deal

The XAU/USD pair fluctuated in a relatively tight range near the $1,500 mark throughout the day before coming under strong bearish pressure and slumping to a fresh five-day low of $1,488 in the last hour.

Gold News

BTC is on sale while XRP heads to the Moon

BTC is on sale while XRP heads to the Moon

It is a great time to buy Bitcoin, conditional on knowing how to execute stops properly. Ethereum continues to outperform Bitcoin and enjoys the benefit of the doubt. XRP fires upwards and is configured in rocket mode.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures