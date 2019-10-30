EUR/USD Technical Analysis: A surpass of the 100-day SMA allows for a test of 1.1180

  • EUR/USD is prolonging the recovery so far this week and is now testing the key 100-day SMA in the 1.1120 region, coming up from 2-week lows in the 1.1070 region.
  • Against this backdrop, last Thursday’s bearish ‘outside day’ has already played its part and the focus now appears to have re-shifted to the upside.
  • That said, a move beyond the 100-day SMA should open the door for another visit to monthly peaks near 1.1180 ahead of the more relevant 200-day SMA just below 1.1200 the figure.

Today last price 1.1116
Today Daily Change 17
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 1.1112
 
Daily SMA20 1.1055
Daily SMA50 1.1037
Daily SMA100 1.1128
Daily SMA200 1.1201
 
Previous Daily High 1.112
Previous Daily Low 1.1074
Previous Weekly High 1.1063
Previous Weekly Low 1.0941
Previous Monthly High 1.111
Previous Monthly Low 1.0885
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1102
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1091
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1084
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1056
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1038
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.113
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1148
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1176

 

 

