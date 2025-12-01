TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/USD stuck in low-volatility regime – Commerzbank

EUR/USD stuck in low-volatility regime – Commerzbank
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

For almost six months now, the euro has returned to its usual environment of recent years, characterised by low euro movement. When we observe movements in EUR/USD, almost all of them originate from the US Dollar (USD). This is in contrast to the spring, when the German fiscal package and the turmoil in the US also led to the euro appreciating. Not even the US shutdown changed this, Commerzbank's FX analyst Michael Pfister notes.

Euro moves still driven almost entirely by USD

"At first glance, things could look different this week. The US is releasing second-tier data once again (the November labour market report has been postponed), and Fed officials are entering the blackout period ahead of next week's meeting. Jerome Powell is expected to speak on a panel again, but it is unlikely he will announce anything surprising so close to the meeting."

"Meanwhile, the euro area will release its first estimate for November inflation tomorrow. The only question is whether we can expect a significant reaction from the euro to the figures. As we have often emphasised, in the days leading up to the euro area figures, a large proportion of national figures are released, which can be aggregated with a little effort. This month, for example, we received the major figures from Germany, France, Italy and Spain on Friday. With the figures from the Netherlands due to be published tomorrow morning, well over 80% of the data will likely be available by then, so there is little potential for surprises."

"Although our economists expect a slight year-on-year increase in both the headline and core rates, this is unlikely to change the general mood significantly. In short, even with new data, there is currently little reason to reassess the situation in the euro area, and therefore little reason to let the euro move in one direction or the other. For larger movements in EUR/USD, we must therefore continue to focus on the US dollar for the time being."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD hits three-week tops near 1.1650 ahead of US ISM

EUR/USD hits three-week tops near 1.1650 ahead of US ISM

EUR/USD is on the front foot on Monday, climbing to its strongest level since mid-November and holding well past 1.1600. The US Dollar is broadly softer as traders lean into the idea of a Fed rate cut in December, giving the risk complex some extra lift. All eyes now turn to the upcoming US PMI figures to see whether the move has more room to run.

GBP/USD flirts with multi-week highs around 1.3270

GBP/USD flirts with multi-week highs around 1.3270

GBP/USD clocks decent gains and revisits the upper 1.3200s in an auspicous start to the new trading week. Cable’s uptick comes on the back of further downside pressure on the US Dollar as markets bet on a more dovish Fed, which is helping the British Pound keep its footing prior to US data releases.

Gold clinches two-month peaks past $4,260

Gold clinches two-month peaks past $4,260

Gold is kicking off the week with strong momentum, trading above $4,260, or two-month highs. Growing confidence in another Fed rate cut, fuelled by recent dovish comments from policymakers, is keeping the precious metal well supported as buyers stay in control.

Binance Asia Head talks about end of a cycle, start of a new era in crypto

Binance Asia Head talks about end of a cycle, start of a new era in crypto

SB Seker is head of Asia Pacific at Binance, one of the largest centralized cryptocurrency exchanges. FXStreet interviewed Seker for insight on the four year crypto market cycle, Binance's plans for web3 and crypto users and crypto regulation and adoption in India, Asia.

When is the US ISM Manufacturing PMI data and how could it affect EUR/USD

When is the US ISM Manufacturing PMI data and how could it affect EUR/USD

The US Institute of Supply Management Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for November is due for release today at 15:00 GMT. Investors will closely monitor the Manufacturing PMI data to get an overview of overall factory activities.

Binance Asia Head talks about end of a cycle, start of a new era in crypto

Binance Asia Head talks about end of a cycle, start of a new era in crypto

SB Seker is head of Asia Pacific at Binance, one of the largest centralized cryptocurrency exchanges. FXStreet interviewed Seker for insight on the four year crypto market cycle, Binance's plans for web3 and crypto users and crypto regulation and adoption in India, Asia.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers