- EUR/USD begins Friday on mixed sentiment after posting two-day downtrend.
- Firmer US data, geopolitical fears exert downside pressure amid sluggish session.
- News from China, US Senate lure buyers amid more hawkish ECB outlook than the Fed.
- US Core PCE Price Index, Durable Goods Orders for November will be crucial for clear directions.
EUR/USD bears run out of steam after a two-day losing streak as they brace for the key data on Friday. Even so, the buyers have a long way to go as the year-end holiday mood restricts the market moves. That said, the major currency pair refreshed weekly top the previous day before reversing from 1.0660, picking up bids to 1.0600 by the press time.
EUR/USD initially cheered risk-on mood and softer US Dollar, as well as the downbeat Treasury bond yields to favor buyers during early Thursday. The same could be linked to the sentiment-positive headlines from China and mixed US data, as well as the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) another unscheduled bond operation. Also likely to have favored the pair buyers could be the hawkish comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) officials as Vice-President Luis de Guindos said on Thursday that “we should expect to raise interest rates at this pace for a period of time.”
Following that, firmer prints of the US growth and consumption data allowed the US Dollar to reverse the early losses and end the day on a positive side. That said, the US economy expanded at an annualized rate of 3.2% in the third quarter (Q3), per the final readings of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), versus 2.9% previous estimates. Further, the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Prices match 4.3% QoQ estimations during Q3 2022 whereas the Core PCE improved to 4.7% QoQ versus 4.6% market forecasts.
It’s worth noting that the news surrounding China’s no quarantine limits for foreigners, starting from January, joins the US Senate’s passage of a $1.7 trillion government funding bill and offers positive support to the risk appetite. Alternatively, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s US visit and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s readiness to increase the country’s military potential weigh on the sentiment.
Amid these plays, Wall Street closed in the red while the US Treasury yields regain upside momentum after Wednesday’s pause to the run-up.
Looking forward, US Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) - Price Index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, will join the monthly Durable Goods Orders to offer the one last shot of market activity before witnessing the holiday-linked inaction. Forecasts suggest that the US Core PCE Price Index remains unchanged at 0.2% MoM. However, the Annualized forecasts suggest softer figures of 4.7% YoY versus 5.0% previous readings. Additionally, US Durable Goods Orders could register a contraction of 0.6% in November compared to the previous increase of 1.1% (revised from 1.0%).
Technical analysis
A clear downside break of 1.0580 horizontal support, the previous resistance, appears necessary for the EUR/USD bears to retake control.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0596
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14%
|Today daily open
|1.0611
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0519
|Daily SMA50
|1.023
|Daily SMA100
|1.0099
|Daily SMA200
|1.0339
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0646
|Previous Daily Low
|1.059
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0736
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0506
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0497
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.973
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0611
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0625
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0586
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.056
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.053
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0641
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0671
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0696
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
