TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/USD stays below 1.1850 as Fed policy signals weigh on sentiment

  • EUR/USD remains exposed to downside as the US Dollar strengthens following Kevin Warsh’s nomination as Fed Chair.
  • US producer inflation strengthened, drifting further from the Fed’s 2% target and reinforcing its policy stance.
  • Eurozone economy grew 0.3% QoQ by December 2025, while Germany rebounded to 0.3% growth in Q4.
EUR/USD stays below 1.1850 as Fed policy signals weigh on sentiment
Akhtar FaruquiAkhtar FaruquiFXStreet

EUR/USD edges modestly higher after opening with a downside gap, trading near 1.1840 during Monday’s Asian session. However, the pair remains vulnerable to further downside as the US Dollar (USD) finds support following President Donald Trump’s nomination of Kevin Warsh as the next Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair. Markets interpreted the appointment as signaling a more disciplined and cautious approach to monetary easing, lifting long-end Treasury yields and weighing on rate-sensitive assets after January’s strong rally.

US producer-side inflation firmed, moving further away from the Federal Reserve’s 2% target and reinforcing the central bank’s policy stance. Data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed PPI inflation holding steady at 3.0% year-over-year (YoY) in December, unchanged from November and above expectations for a moderation to 2.7%. Core PPI, excluding food and energy, accelerated to 3.3% YoY from 3.0%, defying forecasts for a decline to 2.9% and highlighting persistent upstream price pressures.

St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem noted that additional rate cuts are unnecessary at this stage, describing the current 3.50%–3.75% policy rate range as broadly neutral. Echoing this sentiment, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic called for patience, emphasizing that policy should remain somewhat restrictive.

The Greenback also gained traction as risk sentiment improved after the US Senate reached an agreement to advance a government funding package, thereby averting a shutdown, according to Politico.

In the Eurozone, the economy expanded by 0.3% quarter-on-quarter in the three months to December 2025, matching the previous quarter’s pace, according to Eurostat’s preliminary estimate released Friday. GDP rose 1.4% YoY in Q4, unchanged from Q3 and exceeding expectations of 1.2%. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate edged lower to 6.2% in December from 6.3%.

Germany’s economy grew by 0.3% QoQ in Q4 2025, rebounding from flat growth in the third quarter, preliminary data from Destatis showed. This outperformed market expectations of 0.2%. On an annual basis, GDP increased by 0.4% YoY, up from 0.3% in Q3 and also above the 0.3% consensus forecast.

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.07%-0.02%0.31%0.17%0.11%-0.01%0.00%
EUR0.07%0.05%0.39%0.25%0.17%0.06%0.07%
GBP0.02%-0.05%0.32%0.20%0.13%0.01%0.02%
JPY-0.31%-0.39%-0.32%-0.12%-0.20%-0.31%-0.30%
CAD-0.17%-0.25%-0.20%0.12%-0.07%-0.19%-0.18%
AUD-0.11%-0.17%-0.13%0.20%0.07%-0.11%-0.10%
NZD0.00%-0.06%-0.01%0.31%0.19%0.11%0.01%
CHF-0.00%-0.07%-0.02%0.30%0.18%0.10%-0.01%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

More from Akhtar Faruqui
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays below 1.1850 as Fed policy signals weigh on sentiment

EUR/USD stays below 1.1850 as Fed policy signals weigh on sentiment

EUR/USD edges modestly higher after opening with a downside gap, trading near 1.1840 during Monday’s Asian session. However, the pair remains vulnerable to further downside as the US Dollar finds support following President Donald Trump’s nomination of Kevin Warsh as the next Federal Reserve Chair.

GBP/USD eyes more upside, with Golden Cross in play

GBP/USD eyes more upside, with Golden Cross in play

Pound Sterling hits four-year highs above 1.3850 on relentless US Dollar selling. GBP/USD appears bullish, positioning for the BoE verdict and US Nonfarm Payrolls. Technically, a Golden Cross on the daily chart suggests more upside for GBP/USD.

Gold falls below $4,800 as Warsh pick eases Fed independence concerns

Gold falls below $4,800 as Warsh pick eases Fed independence concerns

Gold price tumbles to around $4,780 during the early Asian session on Monday. The precious metal extends the decline after reaching historic highs last week amid signs of political stability in the United States. Traders will take more cues from the US ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index report later on Monday. 

Week ahead: Could strong US data shift focus from Trump’s rhetoric?

Week ahead: Could strong US data shift focus from Trump’s rhetoric?

Significant market moves keep investors on their toes. Trump has been the primary source of volatility, mainly when targeting the Fed. Pivotal US data releases next week as markets adjust to potential Warsh Fed nomination. RBA, BoE and ECB meet next week; decent chances of surprises across the board. Dollar/Yen prepares for February 8 elections; gold experiences its first substantial correction.

Global central banks hold steady as EMs signal easing ahead

Global central banks hold steady as EMs signal easing ahead

Central banks across both G10 and emerging markets met this week, with most opting to keep policy rates unchanged. Canada, Sweden, Brazil and Chile all held rates steady. Beyond central bank decisions, the Eurozone's solid Q4 GDP growth bolstered the case for the ECB to keep policy rates unchanged next week.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple deepen sell-off as bears take control of momentum

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple deepen sell-off as bears take control of momentum

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple continued their corrections on Friday, posting weekly losses of nearly 6%, 3%, and 5%, respectively. BTC is nearing the November lows at $80,000, while ETH slips below $2,800 amid increasing downside pressure.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers