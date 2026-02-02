The NZD/USD pair holds positive ground around 0.6025 during the early Asian session on Monday. The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) remains firm against the US Dollar (USD) following the release of Chinese Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data. Traders will take more cues from the US ISM Manufacturing PMI report later on Monday.

Data released by RatingDog on Monday showed that China's RatingDog Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 50.3 in January, compared to 50.1 in December. This reading registered the highest since October 2025 and met market expectations. This report could provide modest support for the China-proxy Kiwi, as China is New Zealand's largest trading partner.

US President Donald Trump's selection of Kevin Warsh as the next Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair could boost the US dollar. Markets expect Warsh may lean toward a smaller Fed balance sheet and likely favor lower interest rates but would stop well short of the more aggressive easing associated with some of the other potential candidates.

Additionally, hotter-than-expected US producer price inflation could lift the Greenback and create a headwind for the pair. The Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed on Friday that US Producer Price Index (PPI) rose to 3.0% year-over-year (YoY) in December, beating estimates of 2.7%. Meanwhile, the PPI rose to 0.5% month-over-month (MoM) in December, above the market consensus and the previous reading of 0.2%. This report could further strengthen the case for the Fed to hold rates steady while policymakers monitor how inflation trends.