EUR/USD sinks to weekly lows near 1.1380 on US CPI

- EUR/USD reverses the initial optimism and breaches 1.1400.
- US CPI rose 7.5% YoY in January. Core CPI gained 6.0% YoY.
- US Initial Claims rose by 223K in the week to February 5.
The sudden bout of strength in the greenback forced EUR/USD to give away earlier gains and break below the 1.1400 support on Thursday.
EUR/USD weaker post-US CPI
EUR/USD drops to new multi-session lows after US inflation figures tracked by the CPI surprised to the upside in January, showing consumer prices rose 7.5% from a year earlier while prices excluding food and energy costs rose 6.0% also on a yearly basis.
The higher-than-expected US CPI gave extra wings to the buck and US yields and reinforce further the speculation of a more aggressive lift-off by the Fed at the March meeting.
Extra results from the US docket also saw weekly Claims bettering estimates after rising 223K in the week to February 5.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is losing 0.12% at 1.1407 and faces the next up barrier at 1.1483 (2022 high Feb.4) followed by 1.1496 (200-week SMA) and finally 1.1664 (200-day SMA). On the other hand, a break below 1.1381 (weekly low Feb.10) would target 1.1323 (55-day SMA) en route to 1.1121 (2022 low Jan.28).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds to 1.1400 following US CPI-inspired drop
EUR/USD came under heavy bearish pressure and fell below 1.1380 in the early American session on Thursday after the data from the US showed that the Consumer Price Index jumped to 7.5% on a yearly basis in January. Following the initial reaction, the pair staged a modest rebound toward 1.1400.
GBP/USD returns above 1.3550 as investors assess US inflation data
GBP/USD fell to a session low of 1.3524 in the early American session but managed to recover above 1.3550 with the greenback struggling to preserve its strength. The US Dollar Index tested 96.00 with the knee-jerk reaction to hot inflation data before returning below 95.80.
Gold recovers above $1,830 as US T-bond yields edge lower
Gold turned south and touched a daily low of $1,822 with the dollar gaining traction after the US inflation data, which showed that the CPI rose to 7.5% on a yearly basis in January. As the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreated slightly from 2%, however, XAU/USD rebounded above $1,830.
Cryptos set for fireworks this weekend
Cryptocurrencies are getting back on their feet and making investors completely forget last week’s market turmoil. Bitcoin has seen a daily bullish close above the critical $44,088 level.
Gamestop surges again as rumors fly on Microsoft partnership
NYSE:GME and other meme stocks seem to be catching fire again, but this time it is for legitimate business transformations. On Wednesday, shares of GME added a further 7.52% and closed the trading session at $124.29.