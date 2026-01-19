EUR/USD rises toward 1.1650 despite increased risk aversion

EUR/USD gains ground after four days of losses, trading around 1.1630 during the Asian hours on Monday. The upside in the risk-sensitive pair may remain capped amid rising safe-haven demand, driven by escalating uncertainty surrounding the US–Greenland issue.

According to Bloomberg, US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he would impose tariffs on eight European countries opposing his proposal to acquire Greenland. Trump stated that a 10% tariff would be levied on goods from EU members Denmark, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Finland, as well as Britain and Norway, effective February 1, until the US is permitted to purchase Greenland.

Meanwhile, European Union ambassadors reached a broad agreement on Sunday to step up efforts to dissuade Trump from implementing the tariffs, while also preparing retaliatory measures should the duties proceed.

The US Dollar (USD) could regain ground against its major peers as stronger US labor market data have pushed back expectations for further Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts until June. Fed officials have signaled little urgency to ease policy further until there is clearer evidence that inflation is sustainably moving toward the 2% target.

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley analysts revised their 2026 outlook, now forecasting one rate cut in June followed by another in September, compared with their previous expectation of cuts in January and April.