EUR/USD retreats toward 1.2200 from fresh monthly highs near 1.2230

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • US Dollar gains support from a decline in equity prices and a rebound in yields.
  • EUR/USD modestly off highs, heads for the highest close since February.

The EUR/USD printed a fresh two-month high at 1.2233 and then pulled back. After Wall Street’s opening bell dropped to 1.2205, amid a recovery of the US dollar. The greenback trimmed losses, but it remains under pressure.

The Dow Jones opened with losses, the S&P flat and the Nasdaq in positive territory, all indexes off the high of the pre-market session. US yields bounced to the upside over the last hours. The 10-year yield rose from 1.63% to 1.65%, in a few minutes, reaching the highest since May 14.

Outlook still points to the upside

Higher yields and a deterioration in risk sentiment helped the greenback, that trimmed losses across the board. Despite the correction lower, EUR/USD still heads for the highest close since early January.

As long as it remains above 1.2200, the positive tone will remain intact. A decline under 1.2165 could point to a deeper correction. On the upside, resistance levels might be seen at 1.2230 and 1.2240/45 (February highs).

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2207
Today Daily Change 0.0055
Today Daily Change % 0.45
Today daily open 1.2152
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2084
Daily SMA50 1.1964
Daily SMA100 1.2044
Daily SMA200 1.1959
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2169
Previous Daily Low 1.2126
Previous Weekly High 1.2182
Previous Weekly Low 1.2052
Previous Monthly High 1.215
Previous Monthly Low 1.1713
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2153
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2142
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2129
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2106
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2087
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2172
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2192
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2215

 

 

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds above 1.22 as the dollar slides across the board

EUR/USD holds above 1.22 as the dollar slides across the board

EUR/USD has extended its gains and has topped 1.22, the highest since February. The safe-haven dollar is weakening amid the risk-on mood and as the Fed sticks to its dovish policy. US housing figures were mixed. The Fed's Bostic is set to speak later. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD battles 1.42 after upbeat UK jobs data, amid UK reopening

GBP/USD battles 1.42 after upbeat UK jobs data, amid UK reopening

GBP/USD has been extending its gains, hitting 1.42, the highest since February. Britain's unemployment rate surprisingly dropped to 4.8% as the reopening continues. The dollar is on the back foot amid the upbeat market mood.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD consolidates below $1870 amid risk-on mood

XAU/USD consolidates below $1870 amid risk-on mood

Gold price has entered a phase of upside consolidation, having faced rejection once again above $1870. The gold price looks unimpressed by the latest leg down in the US dollar, amid dovish Fed expectations.

Gold News

SEC attempts to block XRP holders from presenting evidence in Ripple case

SEC attempts to block XRP holders from presenting evidence in Ripple case

The Securities & Exchange Commission filed another objection to the motion to intervene by XRP holders. The government agency argues that allowing third-party defendants into the case would “sow chaos” into the litigation.

Read more

Coinbase reveals intention to raise $1.25 billion following direct listing

Coinbase reveals intention to raise $1.25 billion following direct listing

Since its debut on the Nasdaq, Coinbase’s share price has merely collapsed. Given the recent weakness in its stock price, the leading cryptocurrency exchange is looking for a further cash injection. 

Read more

