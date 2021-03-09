EUR/USD rebounds from YTD lows, back above 1.1900

- EUR/USD regains the 1.1900 mark amidst dollar losses.
- Lower yields force the greenback to recede some ground.
- EMU’s flash Q4 GDP contracted 0.7% QoQ, 4.9% YoY.
The single currency regains the smile and lifts EUR/USD back to the area beyond 1.1900 yardstick on turnaround Tuesday.
EUR/USD up on offered dollar
EUR/USD reverses four consecutive daily pullbacks and manage to reclaim the positive territory as well as the 1.1900 hurdle against the backdrop of renewed selling pressure in the greenback.
In fact, the dollar sees its upside momentum somewhat mitigated after hitting new YTD highs in the 92.50 area when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY) earlier on turnaround Tuesday, all in response to a corrective downside in US yields.
In the broader scenario, the vaccine rollout and its impact on growth prospects in the global economy continues to drive investors’ sentiment albeit relegated to a secondary role by the performance of the bonds market.
In the euro docket, advanced GDP figures showed the economy is expected to have contracted 0.7% inter-quarter during the October-December period and 4.9% on an annualized basis. In addition, the Unemployment Change rose 0.3% QoQ in the same period.
Across the pond, the NFIB Index is due seconded by the weekly report on US crude oil supplies by the API.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD recorded new 2021 lows in the vicinity of 1.1830 region. The solid rebound in the greenback as of late put the previous constructive stance in the euro under heavy pressure, as market participants continue to adjust to higher US yields and the outperformance of the US economy. A move below the critical 200-day SMA (around 1.1815) should shift the pair’s outlook to bearish in the near-term. In the meantime, price action around EUR/USD is expected to exclusively gyrate around the dollar’s dynamics, developments from yields on both sides of the ocean, extra fiscal stimulus in the US and the global economic recovery.
Key events in Euroland this week: ECB interest rate decision/Press Conference/Economic Projections (Thursday) – EMU’s Industrial Production (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: EUR appreciation could trigger ECB verbal intervention, always amidst the current (and future) context of subdued inflation. Potential political effervescence around the EU Recovery Fund. Huge long positions in the speculative community.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the index is gaining 0.45% at 1.1899 and a break above 1.1976 (50% Fibo of the November-January rally) would target 1.2030 (100-say SMA) en route to 1.2113 (monthly high Mar.3). On the other hand, the next support at 1.1812 (200-day SMA) followed by 1.1762 (78.6% Fibo of the November-January rally) and finally 1.1602 (monthly low Nov.4 2020). On the flip side,
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits 1.19 as US yields retreat
EUR/USD is trading around 1.19, up from the 2021 lows of 1.1836 as US ten-year yields fall from the highs above 1.60%. China's stock intervention helps improve the market mood the passage of US stimulus is eyed.
GBP/USD advances above 1.3850 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is taking advantage of the upbeat market mood to gain ground and recapture 1.3850. The mix of weaker US yields, BOE Governor Bailey's pushback against negative rates and the UK's progress on vaccines is boosting cable.
XAU/USD challenges 50-HMA on the road to recovery towards $1700
Gold is set to regain the $1700 mark as short-term indicators favor the bulls. RSI has edged higher, piercing above the midline. XAU bulls target the falling wedge hurdle at $1703.
Dogecoin bulls relentlessly push for gains beyond $0.07
Dogecoin finally broke out of the symmetrical triangle discussed multiple times last week. The 'Meme Coin' has been yearning for recovery to all-time highs and perhaps a breakout above $0.1.
US Dollar Index comes under pressure and retest 92.00
The upside momentum in the greenback appears somewhat dented and drag the US Dollar Index (DXY) back to the 92.00 neighbourhood.