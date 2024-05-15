EUR/USD reaches for 1.0900, easing US CPI inflation pummels Greenback

- EUR/USD climbs on broad-market Greenback selloff.
- US CPI inflation eases further, sparking Fed rate cut hopes.
- Bets for September rate cut firm up.
EUR/USD climbed on Wednesday in one of the pair’s single-best days of 2024, climbing towards 1.0900 and on pace to etch in a fourth consecutive gain week. Broad-market selling pressure deflated the US Dollar (USD) after risk appetite roared to the forefront after US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation eased more than investors expected.
US CPI inflation eased to 0.3% MoM, below median market forecasts of a steady 0.4% print and triggering a broad-market risk rally as sentiment pinned further into hope for an approaching rate cut from the Federal Reserve (Fed) in September. According to the CME’s FedWatch Tool, rate markets are pricing in over 70% odds of at least a quarter-point rate trim when the Fed meets in September.
European final Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures broadly came in as expected for the first quarter, with Q1 GDP printing at 0.3% QoQ, which is in line with forecasts and the previous quarter’s growth. The rest of the week is strictly mid-tier data releases on both sides of the Atlantic, leaving markets to wistfully look ahead to whether or not the Fed will cut interest rates late in the third quarter.
EUR/USD technical outlook
EUR/USD is taking a bullish run at the 1.0900 handle as the pair extends a bullish bounce from the 200-hour Exponential Moving Average (EMA) from 1.0730. The 200-hour EMA is rising above 1.0780, but intraday bidding has dragged EUR/USD well above technical indicators, and the pair is up over 2.7% from April’s swing low near 1.0600.
Daily candles pierced the 200-day EMA at 1.0798 on Wednesday, but a descending pattern of lower highs threatens a clean extension with a near-term technical ceiling priced in from 1.0950.
EUR/USD hourly chart
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0889
|Today Daily Change
|0.0069
|Today Daily Change %
|0.64
|Today daily open
|1.082
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0724
|Daily SMA50
|1.0787
|Daily SMA100
|1.0826
|Daily SMA200
|1.0791
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0826
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0767
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0791
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0724
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0885
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0601
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0803
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.079
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0783
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0746
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0724
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0841
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0863
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0899
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
