EUR/USD rallies should struggle near 1.0730 – Commerzbank

In view of Karen Jones, Head of FICC Technical Analysis at Commerzbank, occasional bullish attempts should face strong resistance around 1.0730.

Key Quotes

“EUR/USD saw a decent rebound from 1.0521 last week. This has so far merely delayed our negative bias as no resistance of note has been eroded and it still remains capped by the 20 day ma at 1.0688 and the 3 month downtrend at 1.0725. Our focus remains on recent lows at 1.0352/40”.

“The market will remain directly offered below short term downtrend at 1.0725. Above here lies 1.0820/26, which represents the 50% retracement and the top of the cloud”.